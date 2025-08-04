Man Arrested in Bulgaria's Kazanlak for Circulating Counterfeit Euro Banknotes

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 15:36
Bulgaria: Man Arrested in Bulgaria's Kazanlak for Circulating Counterfeit Euro Banknotes @Unsplash

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak after attempting to use counterfeit euro banknotes in local shops, the Stara Zagora Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced.

The arrest followed multiple complaints from shopkeepers who had fallen victim to the scam. On August 1, a 46-year-old woman, managing a business in the city, alerted authorities after realizing she had accepted five fake €100 notes. The day before, a 20-year-old employee at a separate commercial location had also reported being handed a counterfeit €100 bill.

Police launched an investigation and soon identified the suspect. Upon searching the man, officers discovered a total of 16 forged banknotes in his possession, eight with a denomination of €100 and another eight worth €50.

The man was detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened under the direction of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Stara Zagora, which is now overseeing the case.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: counterfeit, euro, Kazanlak, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Businesses Spend Up to 300 Leva Per Cash Register to Meet Euro Rules

Bulgarian businesses are facing additional costs as they prepare for the mandatory dual currency display of prices in leva and euros, a requirement set to take effect on August 8

Business | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Eurozone Entry Doesn’t Require Re-Signing Existing Contracts, Financial Regulator Warns

The transition to the euro will not necessitate the re-signing of existing contracts, Vasil Golemanski, Chair of the Financial Supervision Commission

Business » Finance | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 08:01

Robbery in Atlanta: Bulgarian Took $6,000, Fled on Scooter, Caught Ten Days Later

A Bulgarian national has been detained in Atlanta after robbing a bank in an unusually bold and bizarre manner

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 16:09

Dual Price Tagging in Leva and Euro Slowly Taking Hold in Sofia Markets

In two of Sofia’s largest markets - Zhenskia (Kirkov) and Krasno Selo - it was found that only a handful of sellers have started showing prices in both leva and euro

Business | August 4, 2025, Monday // 11:10

Bulgarian Man Charged in U.S. over Arms Deal with Mexican Drug Cartel

A Bulgarian national has been formally charged in the United States for his alleged role in an international arms trafficking operation

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 09:37

Get Ready: Euro Coin Starter Packs Coming to Bulgaria in December

Starting this December, Bulgarian citizens and businesses will have the opportunity to purchase pre-packaged sets of euro coins through commercial banks

Business » Finance | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 12:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Six Days After Evacuation, Ploski Resident Risks New Blaze by Burning Waste (VIDEO)

Six days after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of the Bulgarian village of Ploski near Sandanski, a 79-year-old resident was caught on drone footage setting fire to waste on his property

Crime | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 10:19

Robbery in Atlanta: Bulgarian Took $6,000, Fled on Scooter, Caught Ten Days Later

A Bulgarian national has been detained in Atlanta after robbing a bank in an unusually bold and bizarre manner

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 16:09

Cable Theft Disrupts Train Traffic on Sofia-Burgas Line, Causes Fire Near Tracks

Traffic on the Sofia-Burgas railway line has come to a halt due to cable theft

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 12:21

Ukrainian Bus Driver Detained Near Bulgaria's Burgas with Nearly 3‰ Alcohol

A 51-year-old Ukrainian national driving a bus was found heavily intoxicated behind the wheel in Bulgaria's Burgas region, local police reported.

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 10:11

Bulgarian Man Charged in U.S. over Arms Deal with Mexican Drug Cartel

A Bulgarian national has been formally charged in the United States for his alleged role in an international arms trafficking operation

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 09:37

Terror at Bulgaria's Sunny Beach: Mentally Ill Man Sets Fire, Attacks Tourists with Knife

A disturbing incident unfolded at a residential complex in Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach resort, where what should have been a peaceful holiday turned into a nightmare for dozens of vacationers

Crime | August 1, 2025, Friday // 14:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria