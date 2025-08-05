Greece Seeks to Expand US Military Footprint with New Base Negotiations

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 4, 2025, Monday // 13:47
Bulgaria: Greece Seeks to Expand US Military Footprint with New Base Negotiations

Negotiations between Greece and the United States are ongoing concerning the establishment of new military bases on Greek territory, according to reports from Greek media. These talks are part of a broader bilateral military cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Athens aims to persuade Washington to station military bases on several Aegean islands, framing this move as a defensive measure against Turkish territorial claims in the region. While the US continues to maintain its significant base in Souda, Crete, discussions have yet to yield agreement on the Greek proposal to use the islands of Skyros and Kos for military purposes.

The Americans show particular interest in the Petrochori training ground near Xanthi, where NATO troops frequently conduct exercises. This facility is also known to Bulgarian special forces, who have participated in joint drills there.

Additionally, there is consideration being given to modernizing the Dalipos military base, located east of Thessaloniki, as part of the ongoing discussions.

The US military regards the port of Alexandroupolis as strategically important due to its proximity to Eastern European nations, adding to its significance in regional defense planning.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, US, military, bases

Related Articles:

Despite Schengen, Bulgarian and Romanian Tourism in Northern Greece Stagnates

Despite initial expectations, the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen has not led to an increase in tourist numbers in Northern Greece

Business » Tourism | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 08:17

Trump Sets August Deadline: U.S. Envoy May Visit Russia Ahead of Sanctions Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, may travel to Russia early next week

World » Russia | August 4, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Bulgarian Man Charged in U.S. over Arms Deal with Mexican Drug Cartel

A Bulgarian national has been formally charged in the United States for his alleged role in an international arms trafficking operation

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 09:37

Greek Opposition Backs Mayor in Escalating Dispute with Israeli Diplomat

Tensions between the Israeli ambassador to Greece and the mayor of Athens have escalated into a political controversy, drawing in opposition parties and prompting calls for government intervention

World » Southeast Europe | August 4, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Nuclear Theatre in the Digital Age - Trump's Submarine Move Isn’t What It Seems

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in “the appropriate regions” in response to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev

Novinite Insider » Features | August 2, 2025, Saturday // 15:33

Massive Trade Blow? How New US Tariffs Could Quietly Cost Bulgaria Millions

The imposition of new import tariffs on European goods entering the United States is expected to have a significant impact on the Bulgarian economy, with projected losses exceeding 1.2 billion leva

Business » Finance | August 1, 2025, Friday // 15:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Bulgarian Academics and Diplomats Accused of Undermining Vucic Regime in Controversial Serbian Film

A recent "investigative film" broadcast in Belgrade accuses Bulgaria of orchestrating a "Color Revolution" aimed at destabilizing Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Greek Opposition Backs Mayor in Escalating Dispute with Israeli Diplomat

Tensions between the Israeli ambassador to Greece and the mayor of Athens have escalated into a political controversy, drawing in opposition parties and prompting calls for government intervention

World » Southeast Europe | August 4, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Thousands of Serbs Acquiring Bulgarian Passports Sparks Identity Debate in Serbia

According to an article published by the Serbian news outlet Niške Vesti, Bulgaria is “quietly advancing” its influence in Southern Serbia by way of citizenship

World » Southeast Europe | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 14:04

Bulgaria and North Macedonia Accelerate Corridor 8 Completion with €279 Million Investment and Tunnel Agreement

Public procurement procedures have been launched for two significant railway infrastructure projects in Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 15:37

Major Reform in Greece: ATM Withdrawals and Account Checks to Become Free

The Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, announced a new set of regulations aimed at strictly limiting ATM fees across the country

World » Southeast Europe | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

North Macedonia: Outrage Grows After Mickoski’s Insensitive Remarks to Kocani Tragedy Families

The parents mourning the victims of the Kocani tragedy expressed deep outrage following a tense meeting with Prime Minister Mickoski, describing the encounter as a profound affront to their pain

World » Southeast Europe | July 18, 2025, Friday // 11:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria