Greece Seeks to Expand US Military Footprint with New Base Negotiations

Negotiations between Greece and the United States are ongoing concerning the establishment of new military bases on Greek territory, according to reports from Greek media. These talks are part of a broader bilateral military cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Athens aims to persuade Washington to station military bases on several Aegean islands, framing this move as a defensive measure against Turkish territorial claims in the region. While the US continues to maintain its significant base in Souda, Crete, discussions have yet to yield agreement on the Greek proposal to use the islands of Skyros and Kos for military purposes.

The Americans show particular interest in the Petrochori training ground near Xanthi, where NATO troops frequently conduct exercises. This facility is also known to Bulgarian special forces, who have participated in joint drills there.

Additionally, there is consideration being given to modernizing the Dalipos military base, located east of Thessaloniki, as part of the ongoing discussions.

The US military regards the port of Alexandroupolis as strategically important due to its proximity to Eastern European nations, adding to its significance in regional defense planning.