Despite Schengen, Bulgarian and Romanian Tourism in Northern Greece Stagnates
Negotiations between Greece and the United States are ongoing concerning the establishment of new military bases on Greek territory, according to reports from Greek media. These talks are part of a broader bilateral military cooperation agreement between the two countries.
Athens aims to persuade Washington to station military bases on several Aegean islands, framing this move as a defensive measure against Turkish territorial claims in the region. While the US continues to maintain its significant base in Souda, Crete, discussions have yet to yield agreement on the Greek proposal to use the islands of Skyros and Kos for military purposes.
The Americans show particular interest in the Petrochori training ground near Xanthi, where NATO troops frequently conduct exercises. This facility is also known to Bulgarian special forces, who have participated in joint drills there.
Additionally, there is consideration being given to modernizing the Dalipos military base, located east of Thessaloniki, as part of the ongoing discussions.
The US military regards the port of Alexandroupolis as strategically important due to its proximity to Eastern European nations, adding to its significance in regional defense planning.
A recent "investigative film" broadcast in Belgrade accuses Bulgaria of orchestrating a "Color Revolution" aimed at destabilizing Serbia
Tensions between the Israeli ambassador to Greece and the mayor of Athens have escalated into a political controversy, drawing in opposition parties and prompting calls for government intervention
According to an article published by the Serbian news outlet Niške Vesti, Bulgaria is “quietly advancing” its influence in Southern Serbia by way of citizenship
Public procurement procedures have been launched for two significant railway infrastructure projects in Bulgaria
The Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, announced a new set of regulations aimed at strictly limiting ATM fees across the country
The parents mourning the victims of the Kocani tragedy expressed deep outrage following a tense meeting with Prime Minister Mickoski, describing the encounter as a profound affront to their pain
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink