Robbery in Atlanta: Bulgarian Took $6,000, Fled on Scooter, Caught Ten Days Later

A Bulgarian national has been detained in Atlanta after robbing a bank in an unusually bold and bizarre manner - fleeing the scene on an electric scooter with only a fraction of the money he had demanded.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Lyubomir Petleshkov, was arrested ten days after allegedly carrying out the heist at a PNC Bank branch on Monroe Drive. The incident took place on July 15, shortly before 2 p.m. local time.

According to Atlanta police, Petleshkov entered the bank claiming he had a grenade and threatened staff with what appeared to be a detonator, later identified as a car key fob. He demanded ,000 but managed to leave with only ,000 in cash.

Wearing a dark brown jacket and a low-pulled hat to obscure his identity, he exited the bank and escaped using an electric scooter rented from the company Lime. Surveillance cameras captured both photos and video of the incident, which later proved critical in tracking him down.

Petleshkov was apprehended on July 25 by investigators from the Atlanta Police Department. He is now being held at the Fulton County Jail and faces charges of robbery. Authorities say they have no evidence of accomplices and believe he acted on his own.