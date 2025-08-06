More Than 170 Fires Extinguished Across Bulgaria in the Last 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, firefighters across Bulgaria have responded to and extinguished a total of 172 fires, according to the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection.

Out of these, 26 incidents resulted in direct material damage. These include four fires in residential buildings, five in industrial premises, seven in vehicles, three in agricultural properties, three in open spaces, and another four in various other locations. The remaining 146 fires did not cause any material loss. Among these, 96 were in dry grass, forest litter, and shrubs, 42 in waste piles, one involving a cooking appliance, and seven in other areas. Authorities also received 13 false alarms. Fortunately, none of the fires led to casualties or injuries.

Meanwhile, in Pirin, localized fires are still smoldering, particularly on the outer edges of the large wildfire that began on July 25 in the Ilindentsi area. Eng. Ivan Rizov, director of the State Forestry Enterprise in Strumyani, told BTA that satellite data indicates over 4,500 hectares have been affected. The ongoing fires are burning at low intensity and in high-altitude zones, with no danger of crown fires or spread to inhabited areas.

According to Rizov, the blaze has likely reached into the boundaries of Pirin National Park, specifically between the towns of Sandanski and Strumyani. Although the main spread of the fire has been halted, teams from the fire service and forestry continue their efforts to manage and extinguish local hotspots. “We’re not at a point where we can declare the fire fully extinguished,” Rizov said, adding that they are still hoping for rainfall to help suppress new flare-ups.

Once the fire is officially declared out, forestry experts will begin surveying the damaged areas. The goal is to assess the extent of destruction, determine how much of the land has suffered crown fires, and identify which trees can be salvaged. Trees deemed completely burned will be cleared from the area. Where natural regrowth is possible, that process will be encouraged. In places where it isn’t, new planting will be necessary.

Rizov noted that even trees which appear less affected might eventually die due to stress and increased vulnerability to pests. Still, he expressed hope that trees with intact crowns will survive and aid the forest’s recovery. Many of the trees in the affected lower slopes were around 50 years old, he said - meaning that any effort to return the forest to its previous condition will take at least half a century.

