Ukrainian Bus Driver Detained Near Bulgaria's Burgas with Nearly 3‰ Alcohol

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Bus Driver Detained Near Bulgaria's Burgas with Nearly 3‰ Alcohol

A 51-year-old Ukrainian national driving a bus was found heavily intoxicated behind the wheel in Bulgaria's Burgas region, local police reported.

The incident occurred on August 3, when authorities received a tip about a Ukrainian-registered bus driving erratically along the road between Pomorie and Sunny Beach, posing a serious threat to other drivers.

Two men, aged 47 from Shumen and 42 from Nessebar, were traveling in a car behind the bus on the main Burgas-Varna route. Observing the dangerous maneuvers, they decided to intervene. Near a warehouse in the area, they managed to stop the vehicle and detain the driver, effectively preventing a potential crash through a citizen’s arrest.

A breathalyzer test revealed the bus driver had a blood alcohol content of 2.73 per mille. He was taken into custody after refusing to submit a blood sample for further chemical testing.

Senior Commissioner Vladimir Marinov, head of the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, has announced that the two citizens will be formally recognized for their actions. Certificates of appreciation will be presented in acknowledgment of their civic responsibility, quick thinking, and decisive response in a dangerous situation.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, driver, bus, Ukrainian, Burgas

Related Articles:

Cable Car Project in Burgas Aims to Boost Tourism

A new attraction is set to draw tourists to Burgas this summer

Business » Tourism | August 1, 2025, Friday // 16:05

Veliko Tarnovo Arsonist to Remain in Custody over Terrorism Charges

Stoyan Denchev, the 33-year-old man accused of setting a fire in Veliko Tarnovo, will remain in custody, following a ruling by the Sofia City Court

Crime | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22

Bulgaria: Plovdiv Home Prices Climb, But Still Trail Behind Varna and Burgas

Apartment prices in Bulgaria's major cities continue their upward trend, according to recent figures from a real estate market consultancy

Business » Properties | July 20, 2025, Sunday // 09:41

Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025: The Ultimate Summer Celebration on the Southern Black Sea

As summer reaches its peak, Burgas is set to reclaim its title as Bulgaria’s wine hub with the 13th annual Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025

Society | July 18, 2025, Friday // 12:11

Bulgaria to Equip Police with 13,400 Body Cameras in Push for Transparency

The Ministry of Interior is set to equip Bulgarian police officers with 13,400 body cameras

Politics | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 18:06

Who Is to Blame for the Burgas Fire? Over 30 Homes Destroyed Amid Claims of Negligence

A devastating fire swept through a villa area near the coastal city of Burgas in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 15:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Six Days After Evacuation, Ploski Resident Risks New Blaze by Burning Waste (VIDEO)

Six days after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of the Bulgarian village of Ploski near Sandanski, a 79-year-old resident was caught on drone footage setting fire to waste on his property

Crime | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 10:19

Robbery in Atlanta: Bulgarian Took $6,000, Fled on Scooter, Caught Ten Days Later

A Bulgarian national has been detained in Atlanta after robbing a bank in an unusually bold and bizarre manner

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 16:09

Man Arrested in Bulgaria's Kazanlak for Circulating Counterfeit Euro Banknotes

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak after attempting to use counterfeit euro banknotes in local shops

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 15:36

Cable Theft Disrupts Train Traffic on Sofia-Burgas Line, Causes Fire Near Tracks

Traffic on the Sofia-Burgas railway line has come to a halt due to cable theft

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 12:21

Bulgarian Man Charged in U.S. over Arms Deal with Mexican Drug Cartel

A Bulgarian national has been formally charged in the United States for his alleged role in an international arms trafficking operation

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 09:37

Terror at Bulgaria's Sunny Beach: Mentally Ill Man Sets Fire, Attacks Tourists with Knife

A disturbing incident unfolded at a residential complex in Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach resort, where what should have been a peaceful holiday turned into a nightmare for dozens of vacationers

Crime | August 1, 2025, Friday // 14:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria