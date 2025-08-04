Ukrainian Bus Driver Detained Near Bulgaria's Burgas with Nearly 3‰ Alcohol

A 51-year-old Ukrainian national driving a bus was found heavily intoxicated behind the wheel in Bulgaria's Burgas region, local police reported.

The incident occurred on August 3, when authorities received a tip about a Ukrainian-registered bus driving erratically along the road between Pomorie and Sunny Beach, posing a serious threat to other drivers.

Two men, aged 47 from Shumen and 42 from Nessebar, were traveling in a car behind the bus on the main Burgas-Varna route. Observing the dangerous maneuvers, they decided to intervene. Near a warehouse in the area, they managed to stop the vehicle and detain the driver, effectively preventing a potential crash through a citizen’s arrest.

A breathalyzer test revealed the bus driver had a blood alcohol content of 2.73 per mille. He was taken into custody after refusing to submit a blood sample for further chemical testing.

Senior Commissioner Vladimir Marinov, head of the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, has announced that the two citizens will be formally recognized for their actions. Certificates of appreciation will be presented in acknowledgment of their civic responsibility, quick thinking, and decisive response in a dangerous situation.