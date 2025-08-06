Bulgaria: Full Recovery of Pirin Forest After Wildfire May Take 50 Years

The forest in Pirin, severely damaged by one of the largest wildfires in recent memory, will need at least half a century to return to its previous state, said Eng. Ivan Rizov, head of the State Forestry Department in Strumyani, during an interview for bTV.

The fire has ravaged more than 45,000 decares of land, and estimates suggest that over 30,000 of those are forest areas. Rizov confirmed that isolated fires are still burning within the perimeter, and efforts are underway to completely extinguish and isolate them.

Once the area is secure, the next step will involve a detailed assessment of the affected terrain. Completely burned trees will be felled and removed, after which reforestation can begin. According to Rizov, the process of restoring the forest to its original state will not only take decades - it may never fully succeed in replicating what was lost. “Fifty years is the absolute minimum,” he said. “It’s unlikely we’ll ever see the forest as it once was. Even our children might not see it return to that form.”

Reforestation efforts will commence as soon as the burned areas are cleared. The plan includes not just planting new trees, but long-term monitoring, crop maintenance, and replanting where necessary. However, it will take at least three to five years before foresters will have a clear picture of how the restoration is progressing.

Rizov also noted that while some wild animals are beginning to return to their former habitats, others - especially slow-moving species or those caught off guard - likely perished in the flames.