Hollywood Mystery: Brad Pitt’s Possible Visit to Bulgaria's Belogradchik Rocks

Business » TOURISM | August 4, 2025, Monday // 12:10
Rumors have been swirling in the Bulgarian town of Belogradchik about the possible presence of Hollywood star Brad Pitt filming scenes for a new movie among the iconic Belogradchik Rocks, Nova TV reported. The buzz has stirred excitement among locals and visitors alike, though the city’s municipality has neither confirmed nor denied the actor’s involvement.

The Belogradchik Rocks, a site rich in legend and history, now seem to be linked to a Hollywood mystery. Unofficial sources suggest that Brad Pitt may have been in the area for a secret film shoot. However, despite the widespread chatter, no one claims to have seen the star in person.

Veronika Borisova, a local tour guide working at the Belogradchik fortress, shared her experience: “I was told filming was scheduled for three days, but it was postponed. Maybe some scenes were shot at night, but I don’t really know.

Previously, the town was preparing for a visit from Elon Musk, with a set date even announced. Now, Mayor Boyan Minkov chose not to confirm or deny Brad Pitt’s rumored visit but acknowledged that the municipality holds confidential contracts with Hollywood productions.

We cannot disclose details due to confidentiality,” Minkov explained. “Several famous actors are currently filming or will be filming here. Promoting Belogradchik is important to us, and these productions help achieve that.”

Tags: Belogradchik, Brad Pitt, Bulgaria

