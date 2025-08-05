Trump Sets August Deadline: U.S. Envoy May Visit Russia Ahead of Sanctions Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, may travel to Russia early next week, with a potential visit scheduled for either August 6 or 7. According to Trump, the Russian side had requested the meeting with Witkoff, and the trip could take place just one or two days ahead of the August 8 deadline the White House has set for a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, Trump explained that sanctions would be imposed if Moscow fails to agree to a ceasefire by the deadline. "There'll be sanctions," he said, while acknowledging that Russia has historically managed to evade such penalties. "They're wily characters," he added. "They're pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we'll see what happens."

This latest remark follows a series of threats by Trump directed at Moscow. In mid-July, he warned that the U.S. would introduce harsh tariffs - reportedly around 100% - on Russian goods unless the Kremlin agreed to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days. Then, on July 31, he reiterated that sanctions would follow if a deal was not reached by August 8.

The potential consequences extend beyond Russia. Trump has previously said that secondary sanctions could target nations continuing to import Russian energy exports, such as oil and gas. These measures would likely impact countries like China and India, which remain key markets for Russian commodities.

The possible trip by Witkoff has drawn attention not only for its timing but also for the envoy’s prior engagement with Russian officials. In April, Witkoff met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. That meeting - conducted with Kremlin translators and marked by Witkoff’s apparent use of Russian talking points - was widely criticized both in Washington and internationally. Witkoff’s current portfolio officially concerns Middle East affairs, which further fueled controversy around his direct involvement in discussions with Russian leadership.

Trump, however, defended the outreach, insisting that progress must be made toward ending the war in Ukraine. Calling the conflict “a really horrible war,” he referenced earlier U.S. diplomatic efforts to prevent regional escalations, including his administration’s involvement in easing tensions between India and Pakistan. “We stopped a lot of countries from going to war,” Trump said. “And we're going to get that one stopped, too - somehow we're going to get that one stopped.”

Following Trump's initial ceasefire ultimatum, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev responded with a warning of possible military confrontation with the United States. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged Russia to consider whether its current trade partners - especially those enabling its war machine through oil and gas purchases - would remain indifferent to sweeping new sanctions.