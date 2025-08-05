Sofia Airport Restricts Car Access to Terminal 2 During Overpass Maintenance

Starting today, car access to Terminal 2 at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport is temporarily suspended and will remain restricted until August 23. The closure is due to construction work to replace the expansion joints on the overpass leading to the terminal building.

Despite the restriction, public transport services and shuttle buses operating between terminals will continue to circulate normally in front of Terminal 2. All airport parking zones - specifically P3, P4, P5, and P8 - remain open and fully operational for use by travelers and visitors.

The airport’s Kiss & Ride area has been relocated. It is now positioned at the far-right traffic lane just before the exit barriers. However, stopping or parking along the section of road between parking lot P4 and the temporary Kiss & Ride area is not permitted.

The rules for the temporary Kiss & Ride remain unchanged: drivers can use the zone free of charge for 10 minutes within every 60-minute period. Additional airport staff will be present to assist and manage the flow of vehicles on site.

Access to the terminal is still allowed for emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines, and police cars. Vehicles transporting passengers with limited mobility will also be granted access to the terminal entrance.

Authorities at the airport are advising all drivers to plan for additional travel time, follow all posted traffic signs and markings, and observe any temporary signage placed around the terminal area.