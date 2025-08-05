Greek Opposition Backs Mayor in Escalating Dispute with Israeli Diplomat

August 4, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Greek Opposition Backs Mayor in Escalating Dispute with Israeli Diplomat

Tensions between the Israeli ambassador to Greece and the mayor of Athens have escalated into a political controversy, drawing in opposition parties and prompting calls for government intervention. The dispute began after Israeli Ambassador Noam Katz accused Athens authorities of failing to remove anti-Semitic graffiti, stating in an interview with Kathimerini that Israeli tourists felt “uncomfortable” in the Greek capital due to what he described as inaction toward “organized minorities” responsible for the offensive messages.

Mayor Haris Doukas, a member of the center-left PASOK party, quickly responded via social media. He stated that Athens has consistently opposed both violence and racism, and asserted that the city does not need democratic lessons “from those who kill civilians.” He emphasized that the Greek capital remains a democratic city that respects visitors and upholds freedom of expression.

In another post, Doukas criticized the ambassador for focusing on graffiti - insisting it had already been removed - while, as he put it, a genocide was unfolding in Gaza. His remarks reflect a broader frustration in Greek political circles with Israel's ongoing military actions in the region.

Opposition parties reacted sharply in defense of the mayor. PASOK’s headquarters issued an official response, urging the Israeli ambassador to instead address the killings of children and the broader violence in Gaza. SYRIZA expressed full support for Doukas, while the Greek Communist Party stated that the public in Greece overwhelmingly supports the Palestinian cause and pledged to continue public demonstrations against Israeli military operations.

Several members of the Greek Parliament joined the criticism, accusing Ambassador Katz of overstepping diplomatic boundaries. Across the opposition, there were demands for the Greek government to respond firmly to what was described as a provocation by Israel’s diplomatic mission.

The fallout comes amid rising anti-Israel sentiment in Greece, a trend that commentators say is visibly frustrating Israeli officials. Pro-Palestinian protests have been taking place in various Greek cities, including disruptions to Israeli cruise tourism, as demonstrators confronted ships at multiple ports.

While Greece historically maintained strong ties with Arab states, especially in the late 20th century, its relationship with Israel has deepened since 2010, particularly in areas such as security cooperation and energy projects. That said, the war in Gaza, which began with the Hamas attacks in October 2023, has reopened political divides and stoked tensions within Greece.

Despite the growing diplomatic strain, Israeli citizens have continued traveling to Greece in increasing numbers. According to Mayor Doukas, the number of Israelis acquiring Greek residence permits through property purchases has surged by 90% in the past year, a reflection of deepening financial and real estate links between the two countries, even as political tensions grow more visible.

