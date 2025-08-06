Fire Victims in Bulgaria Eligible for Up to 3,800 Euros in State Aid

A total of 24 people have already submitted applications to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy for financial support following the recent wildfires in Bulgaria. Social Assistance Agency teams are present on site, helping those affected to complete and submit the necessary documents.

In response to the emergency situation, the Council of Ministers adopted a fast-track decision last Wednesday, enabling individuals who suffered losses due to the fires to access financial aid of up to 7,500 leva (3,835 euros). This support is provided solely through the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

The assistance is structured in several components. First, a sum of 1,914 leva is granted, corresponding to the poverty threshold. Then, an additional 3,000 leva can be awarded, followed by another 2,500 leva intended specifically for the purchase of household electrical appliances. To qualify for the full amount, the affected home must be legally recognized and be the applicant’s sole residence.

In parallel, municipalities have the option to apply for aid through the Interdepartmental Commission for Restoration and Assistance. Farmers, for their part, can seek help through the Ministry of Agriculture.