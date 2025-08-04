Bulgaria: New Blaze Near 'Matnitsa' Dam as Pirin Firefighting Efforts Continue

A fire has erupted near the “Matnitsa” dam, in the villa zone of the village of Glavaci, situated between Bulgarian towns Vratsa and Varshets, BNT and the National Radio reported. Two firefighting teams are on the ground, working to prevent the flames from spreading toward private properties, including houses, storage buildings, and more than 200 beehives. The blaze is being fueled by strong winds and dense, dry vegetation, which are making containment efforts especially difficult.

Despite the serious risk posed to nearby structures and agricultural assets, the national BG-ALERT warning system has not been activated. Traffic in the area is being monitored and directed by the “Traffic Police” to ensure safe passage for vehicles. Local officials are aware of the situation, but no volunteer support has been provided. The mayor of Glavaci declined to speak on camera, briefly stating that no residents have offered assistance to the fire crews.

Another fire has also been reported in the “Stublata” area, again along the Vratsa–Varshets road, close to the “Matnitsa” dam. This fire is smaller in scale and has mainly affected dry grass and crop stubble. A firefighting unit from Krivodol has been dispatched to the site. According to initial reports, there are no injuries and no immediate danger to inhabited areas. Police are controlling vehicle movement in the vicinity to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, efforts continue to extinguish isolated hot spots from the major wildfire in Pirin, which has been burning for a week and has scorched more than 50,000 acres, much of it forested land. Today, volunteer groups and workers from forest enterprises are involved in firefighting operations. Fire services say there is no current need for air support, as the fire is being managed on the ground.