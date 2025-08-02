Bulgaria Secures Top 6 Finish at U19 Volleyball World Championship

Bulgaria has secured a place among the top six teams at the U19 Men’s Volleyball World Championship in Uzbekistan. Despite a tough five-set loss to Spain in the quarterfinals, the national team regrouped and delivered a convincing performance against South Korea, winning in straight sets - 25:17, 25:23, 25:21 - in a classification match for the 5th to 8th positions.

South Korea came into the game after a similar 0:3 defeat to Poland the previous day, but Bulgaria clearly outperformed them, demonstrating superior skills and consistency throughout the match. This was also the third victory for the Bulgarian squad over an Asian team during the tournament, having previously defeated Japan and China during the group stage.

The match began with a dominant display from the Bulgarians, who jumped to a quick 5:1 lead. As the set progressed, they widened the gap to 10:5 and then to 16:10, showing complete control. South Korea struggled to respond, and the first set was closed comfortably at 25:17 in Bulgaria’s favor.

The second set offered more resistance from the Koreans, who managed to take a 10:7 lead early on. Bulgaria closed the gap to just one point at 12:13, but the Koreans pulled away again to 16:12. Just when it looked like the set might slip away, Bulgaria mounted a comeback. At 22:23, they scored three consecutive points, sealing the set 25:23 and extending their lead to 2:0.

In their previous two knockout matches, against the USA and Spain, Bulgaria had let a 2:0 lead slip and been forced into fifth sets. This time, however, the team remained focused and determined to close the match in three. Although the third set was tighter, Bulgaria made a key push in the middle, going up 18:15 after a three-point run. From there, they maintained control and did not allow South Korea to close the gap, finishing the set 25:21 and sealing the 3:0 victory.

With this result, Bulgaria is guaranteed a place among the top six teams in the world at this age level. The final match for fifth place will be played tomorrow, against the winner of the Italy vs. Finland fixture.