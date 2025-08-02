Bulgaria Secures Top 6 Finish at U19 Volleyball World Championship

Sports | August 2, 2025, Saturday // 16:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Secures Top 6 Finish at U19 Volleyball World Championship

Bulgaria has secured a place among the top six teams at the U19 Men’s Volleyball World Championship in Uzbekistan. Despite a tough five-set loss to Spain in the quarterfinals, the national team regrouped and delivered a convincing performance against South Korea, winning in straight sets - 25:17, 25:23, 25:21 - in a classification match for the 5th to 8th positions.

South Korea came into the game after a similar 0:3 defeat to Poland the previous day, but Bulgaria clearly outperformed them, demonstrating superior skills and consistency throughout the match. This was also the third victory for the Bulgarian squad over an Asian team during the tournament, having previously defeated Japan and China during the group stage.

The match began with a dominant display from the Bulgarians, who jumped to a quick 5:1 lead. As the set progressed, they widened the gap to 10:5 and then to 16:10, showing complete control. South Korea struggled to respond, and the first set was closed comfortably at 25:17 in Bulgaria’s favor.

The second set offered more resistance from the Koreans, who managed to take a 10:7 lead early on. Bulgaria closed the gap to just one point at 12:13, but the Koreans pulled away again to 16:12. Just when it looked like the set might slip away, Bulgaria mounted a comeback. At 22:23, they scored three consecutive points, sealing the set 25:23 and extending their lead to 2:0.

In their previous two knockout matches, against the USA and Spain, Bulgaria had let a 2:0 lead slip and been forced into fifth sets. This time, however, the team remained focused and determined to close the match in three. Although the third set was tighter, Bulgaria made a key push in the middle, going up 18:15 after a three-point run. From there, they maintained control and did not allow South Korea to close the gap, finishing the set 25:21 and sealing the 3:0 victory.

With this result, Bulgaria is guaranteed a place among the top six teams in the world at this age level. The final match for fifth place will be played tomorrow, against the winner of the Italy vs. Finland fixture.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, volleyball, u19

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Hits 3.4 Billion Leva by Mid-2025, Revenues Fall Behind

By the end of June 2025, Bulgaria’s budget deficit reached 3.4 billion leva, equivalent to 1.5% of the country’s GDP, according to the Ministry of Finance

Business » Finance | August 4, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Domestic Food and Beverage Prices Surge While Export Prices Show Mixed Trends

Food producers in Bulgaria have raised prices on the domestic market significantly more than on export markets

Business » Industry | August 4, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian Winemakers Brace for Lower Grape Harvest Due to Persistent Drought

Bulgaria’s wine sector faces a challenging year as winemakers anticipate lower grape yields, largely due to ongoing drought conditions

Business » Industry | August 4, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Majority of Bulgarian Companies Ready to Hire Non-EU Workers

Over 60% of businesses in Bulgaria are open to hiring workers from non-EU countries

Business | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Get Ready: Euro Coin Starter Packs Coming to Bulgaria in December

Starting this December, Bulgarian citizens and businesses will have the opportunity to purchase pre-packaged sets of euro coins through commercial banks

Business » Finance | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Record-Breaking Mortgages and Low Interest Rates: Bulgaria’s Housing Loan Boom Continues

Housing loans in Bulgaria remain among the most affordable in Europe

Business » Properties | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Champions Ludogorets Eliminate Rijeka, Face Ferencvаrosi Next in Champions League

Ludogorets secured their place in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after a dramatic 3:1 extra-time victory over Croatian champions Rijeka

Sports | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 09:46

How Digital Platforms Change The Way Australians Enjoy Sport

Australians have always had a deep connection with sport, whether it’s gathering at the local footy oval or tuning in for the Ashes.

Sports | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:01

Bulgaria Now Has Two Billionaires, Matching the Fortunes of Top Football Club Owners

Kiril Domuschiev and Georgi Domuschiev, known for owning the Bulgarian football club Ludogorets, are officially the only billionaires from Bulgaria listed in the latest Forbes global ranking

Sports | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

No Bulgarian Presence in US Open Main Draw as Grigor Dimitrov Sits Out

Grigor Dimitrov has officially withdrawn from the upcoming US Open, scheduled to begin on August 24

Sports | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 12:30

Bulgaria’s Swimmers Exit Early at World Championships in Singapore

On the second day of the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, the three Bulgarian swimmers failed to advance beyond the heats

Sports | July 28, 2025, Monday // 10:04

Bulgarian Stefan Ivanov on the Verge of Three Guinness World Records after Historic Indian Ocean Crossing

Bulgarian financier and entrepreneur Stefan Ivanov is set to make history with three new Guinness World Records

Sports | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria