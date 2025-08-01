Romanian Driver Detained After Serious Crash in Central Bulgaria

A Romanian national has been arrested in connection with a serious road accident that occurred on the northern section of the Hainboaz (Republika) Pass on Friday, resulting in injuries to ten people, including children. The Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor's Office confirmed the driver has been charged and placed in custody for 72 hours. Authorities plan to seek a permanent detention measure.

Initial findings indicate that the Romanian driver veered his SUV into oncoming traffic, leading to a head-on collision with a Bulgarian-registered vehicle. A third car, which followed the Bulgarian vehicle, subsequently crashed into it. The impact left multiple individuals injured and prompted a large-scale emergency response.

The Romanian driver believed to be responsible for the collision, was unharmed, but his wife sustained serious injuries. He remains in detention as the investigation proceeds. The Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor's Office emphasized that expert analyses are ongoing and that witness interrogations have been initiated to establish the full sequence of events.

Another Romanian driver, also involved in the incident, tested positive for narcotics. However, preliminary information suggests he did not cause the crash and has not been placed under arrest. His role in the incident remains under review as authorities await further results from the ordered forensic tests.

Six of the injured are currently being treated at the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo. One of them, a man with a serious pelvic injury, is to be transferred to N. I. Pirogov University Hospital in Sofia for specialized surgical care. Additionally, two individuals, an adult and a child, were airlifted to Romania for further treatment on the day of the crash.

Medical staff report that all injured parties are in stable condition, with no immediate threat to their lives. The investigation continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Veliko Tarnovo.