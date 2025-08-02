Bulgarian Authorities Contain Pirin Fire - For Now

Efforts continue to fully extinguish the fire in the Pirin region, which had flared up again in remote areas near Pirin National Park. The renewed outbreaks have now been put out, according to Commissioner Valentin Vassilev from the Blagoevgrad Regional Fire Department, who confirmed that teams remained on site throughout the night. Today’s focus is on extinguishing internal hotspots, with crews from the fire department, forest services, and volunteers all participating. At this stage, there is no need for aircraft assistance.

The fire initially broke out on the evening of July 25 and affected over 50,000 acres, mostly forest land. Fire trucks remain stationed above the villages of Ploski and Lilyanovo as a precaution, although there is currently no threat to residential areas.

Conditions in the Pirin area have stabilized following the intense wildfires. Firefighters and forestry workers are continuing to patrol the perimeter of the burned terrain. While no smoke has been observed from the smoldering internal fires since yesterday afternoon, authorities remain cautious. Rainfall near the marble quarries above Ilindentsi, where the blaze was most severe, has helped the situation. However, with rising temperatures forecast, there is concern that some embers could reignite. A decision on whether helicopters will be deployed again will be made based on how the situation develops throughout the day, said Ivan Rizov, head of the Strumyani State Forestry.

Meanwhile, in the Tran region, assessment of the fire damage has begun in the village of Rani Lug. A week after flames destroyed 20 homes and vast stretches of forest, volunteers arrived early in the morning to assist with cleanup. Many residents have spent the past week staying with relatives or friends. The state of emergency declared in Rani Lug, Slishovtsi, and Nasalevtsi was lifted yesterday.

Municipal authorities in Tran have designated a location in Rani Lug for the disposal of burned materials, which will later be transported to a landfill. However, mobile network issues in the area remain unresolved. Equipped with chainsaws, shovels, and rakes, dozens of volunteers are working to support the affected residents.

On a separate note, psychologist Ani Vladimirova shared insights into the psychological profile of arsonists during an interview on Nova TV. According to her, between 90% and 95% of individuals who deliberately start fires are men, often socially isolated and unemployed. Many have experienced trauma or live with chronic emotional distress. She noted that motivations vary but generally fall into two main categories: individuals with serious psychological or psychiatric disorders, and those acting out of calculated motives such as revenge or unresolved emotional conflict.

Pyromaniacs, she explained, are driven by an overwhelming inner urge that temporarily alleviates emotional pressure. The second group tends to act impulsively and close to home, often late at night. They typically feel wronged, rejected, or humiliated. Vladimirova emphasized that this emotional state is not uncommon in the current social climate.

She also discussed the broader issue of reckless behavior during high-risk fire conditions, such as discarding cigarette butts or starting open fires. In her view, many people no longer connect actions with consequences. This breakdown in cause-and-effect reasoning contributes to irresponsible behavior. “Everyone thinks, ‘others do it too, so why would mine cause a fire?’” she noted, adding that this mentality, rooted in vague personal responsibility and herd behavior, is part of a larger societal trend.

fire, Pirin, Tran

