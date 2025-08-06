Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Hits 3.4 Billion Leva by Mid-2025, Revenues Fall Behind

Business » FINANCE | August 4, 2025, Monday // 08:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Hits 3.4 Billion Leva by Mid-2025, Revenues Fall Behind

By the end of June 2025, Bulgaria’s budget deficit reached 3.4 billion leva, equivalent to 1.5% of the country’s GDP, according to the Ministry of Finance. This total includes a deficit of 2.3 billion leva from the national budget and a 1.1 billion leva shortfall from European funds.

In contrast, during the first half of 2024, the Consolidated Fiscal Program showed a deficit five times smaller, at 636 million leva. That figure comprised a 1.3 billion leva deficit from the national budget, partially offset by a surplus of 737.7 million leva from European funds, reflecting lower spending under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and other EU programs last year.

The fiscal reserve as of June 30, 2025, stood at 13.16 billion leva, consisting of 12.46 billion leva in deposits and 702.6 million leva in receivables from the EU.

Revenues, including grants and donations, totaled 39.02 billion leva, reaching 43.2% of the planned annual target. Tax revenues and social security contributions amounted to 31.8 billion leva, representing 45% of the yearly estimate. Meanwhile, expenditures totaled 42.37 billion leva or 43.8% of the annual budget, driven primarily by growth in social payments, pensions, wages, and capital investments.

The Ministry of Finance expects that measures aimed at improving revenue collection will yield results in the second half of the year. The ceiling for the annual budget deficit remains set at 6.4 billion leva, or 3% of GDP.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, budget deficit, GDP

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Emerges as Major Entry Point for Refugees from Ukraine and Conflict Zones

Bulgaria has assumed a growing role in managing refugee flows into the European Union, particularly in relation to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Society | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz Sees Profit Growth as Sales Rise and Losses Shrink

In the first quarter of 2025, the state-owned company Bulgargaz reported a significant reduction in financial losses linked to its contract with the Turkish gas firm Botas and, notably, posted a profit from natural gas sales

Business » Energy | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Billa Bulgaria Penalized for Misleading Olive Oil Advertisement

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has fined Billa Bulgaria EOOD 405,936 leva for engaging in misleading advertising

Business | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgaria Still Lacks Dedicated Firefighting Aircraft as Volunteers Step Up in Crisis

The wildfire threat in Bulgaria is escalating rapidly

Society » Environment | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Bulgaria to Launch Scooter Registration in 2026, E-Bikes Exempt from New Rules

Registration for electric scooters in Bulgaria is expected to begin after the New Year

Society | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 13:51

Child-Started Fire in Varna Region Destroys Three Homes and Vehicle

A fire in the village of Blaskovo, near Provadia in the Varna region, has resulted in the complete destruction of three residential houses

Society » Environment | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 12:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria: Eurozone Entry Doesn’t Require Re-Signing Existing Contracts, Financial Regulator Warns

The transition to the euro will not necessitate the re-signing of existing contracts, Vasil Golemanski, Chair of the Financial Supervision Commission

Business » Finance | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 08:01

Get Ready: Euro Coin Starter Packs Coming to Bulgaria in December

Starting this December, Bulgarian citizens and businesses will have the opportunity to purchase pre-packaged sets of euro coins through commercial banks

Business » Finance | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 12:30

Moody's Warns of Risks as Bulgaria Pushes Toward Eurozone with Strong Credit Ratings

Moody’s has released its latest assessment of Bulgaria’s economic and institutional outlook, presenting a moderately positive view while highlighting ongoing challenges

Business » Finance | August 2, 2025, Saturday // 09:26

Massive Trade Blow? How New US Tariffs Could Quietly Cost Bulgaria Millions

The imposition of new import tariffs on European goods entering the United States is expected to have a significant impact on the Bulgarian economy, with projected losses exceeding 1.2 billion leva

Business » Finance | August 1, 2025, Friday // 15:39

Bulgarian Banks Post Nearly 1 Billion Euros Profit in First Half of 2025

By the end of June 2025, the banking sector in Bulgaria had recorded a net profit of 1.97 billion leva (1 billion euros), according to the latest figures released by the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | August 1, 2025, Friday // 10:06

Bulgaria Embraces Digital Finance as Fintech Innovation Accelerates

Bulgaria’s financial sector is undergoing a rapid transformation, fueled by digital innovation and the growing influence of fintech.

Business » Finance | August 1, 2025, Friday // 08:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria