Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Hits 3.4 Billion Leva by Mid-2025, Revenues Fall Behind

By the end of June 2025, Bulgaria’s budget deficit reached 3.4 billion leva, equivalent to 1.5% of the country’s GDP, according to the Ministry of Finance. This total includes a deficit of 2.3 billion leva from the national budget and a 1.1 billion leva shortfall from European funds.

In contrast, during the first half of 2024, the Consolidated Fiscal Program showed a deficit five times smaller, at 636 million leva. That figure comprised a 1.3 billion leva deficit from the national budget, partially offset by a surplus of 737.7 million leva from European funds, reflecting lower spending under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and other EU programs last year.

The fiscal reserve as of June 30, 2025, stood at 13.16 billion leva, consisting of 12.46 billion leva in deposits and 702.6 million leva in receivables from the EU.

Revenues, including grants and donations, totaled 39.02 billion leva, reaching 43.2% of the planned annual target. Tax revenues and social security contributions amounted to 31.8 billion leva, representing 45% of the yearly estimate. Meanwhile, expenditures totaled 42.37 billion leva or 43.8% of the annual budget, driven primarily by growth in social payments, pensions, wages, and capital investments.

The Ministry of Finance expects that measures aimed at improving revenue collection will yield results in the second half of the year. The ceiling for the annual budget deficit remains set at 6.4 billion leva, or 3% of GDP.