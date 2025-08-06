Bulgaria: Domestic Food and Beverage Prices Surge While Export Prices Show Mixed Trends

Food producers in Bulgaria have raised prices on the domestic market significantly more than on export markets, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute up to the end of June. Over the past year, prices for food sold domestically have increased by 22.8%, while export prices for food products have grown by a smaller margin of 17.2%.

The beverage sector shows an even starker contrast. Prices for beverages intended for the domestic market have risen by 19.3% annually, whereas export beverage prices have sharply declined by 25.6%. A similar pattern appears in the furniture industry, where prices for domestic furniture have gone up by 10.5% over the year, while export furniture prices have dropped drastically by 38.3%.

However, there are industries where export prices have outpaced domestic price increases. Textile products for the local market have seen a 9.4% price rise over the year, but prices for textiles destined for export have grown more rapidly, by 17.3%. Similarly, the leather processing sector and the production of footwear and other leather goods for export have recorded an 11.8% price increase, in contrast to a 10.8% price decrease for similar products sold domestically.

In the clothing production sector, price increases have been relatively balanced between domestic and export markets, with both rising slightly above 11% over the course of the year.