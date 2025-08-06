Bulgarian Winemakers Brace for Lower Grape Harvest Due to Persistent Drought

Bulgaria’s wine sector faces a challenging year as winemakers anticipate lower grape yields, largely due to ongoing drought conditions. According to Dimitar Gorov, Deputy Executive Director of the State Fund "Agriculture," 317 new investments have been made in the wine industry between 2023 and 2027, supported by subsidies totaling 38 million leva. These figures were revealed during a recent announcement in Burgas.

The State Fund also reported that under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, 196 million leva have been disbursed, funding 986 projects across the agricultural sector. Gorov emphasized that the Strategic Plan for Agriculture and Rural Development has been instrumental in modernizing the wine industry. The plan’s financial support has extended beyond vineyards, also benefiting beekeepers, who have received over 9.6 million leva for 4,310 projects.

Industry insiders say that cultivating vineyards has become increasingly difficult amid prolonged droughts, contributing to expectations of a reduced harvest this year. One winery, cultivating over 7,000 acres of vineyards with varieties typical for the Pomorie region - such as Muscat, Chardonnay, Sauvignon, Traminer, Merlot, Cabernet, and Sarah - reports continuous work through the end of the year. Executive Director Hristo Yankov noted that irrigation systems no longer suffice to combat the persistent dryness affecting the area.

Similarly, Zlatko Slavov, owner of a winery in the village of Slavyantsi with 700 decares of vineyards, described the labor-intensive care that begins each November, including pruning, spraying, and maintaining the vines. Grape harvesting starts in September, after which the grapes are processed into wine. Slavov acknowledged that despite hard work and determination, the yields this year are expected to be lower than usual, citing a sudden cold snap in April as a contributing factor.

While this year’s harvest may be disappointing, winemakers remain hopeful that next year will bring better results, as shared with the Bulgarian National Radio in Burgas.

The investment program targeting the wine sector aims to boost production efficiency and strengthen competitiveness in both manufacturing and marketing. Applications for funding closed in early July. The allocated funds are designated for acquiring or leasing new machinery and technology, including advanced software for grape processing, fermentation control equipment, temperature regulation systems, sparkling wine technology, as well as bottling, labeling, packaging machinery, and marketing tools.