Majority of Bulgarian Companies Ready to Hire Non-EU Workers

Over 60% of businesses in Bulgaria are open to hiring workers from non-EU countries, according to findings shared in the context of the ongoing project “Functionally Sustainable Migration and Integration in Bulgaria”. The initiative is being carried out by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in partnership with the Center for Entrepreneurship and Executive Development.

As part of the project, the two organizations held an online meeting to plan upcoming joint activities, including a national roundtable set to take place on September 25, 2025, in Sofia. The event will be held in a hybrid format and will bring together a broad range of participants - representatives of government and local institutions, international and non-governmental organizations, academic circles, business associations, and employers - with the aim of discussing workforce integration in Bulgaria.

During the roundtable, results from a nationwide employer survey conducted earlier in the year will be presented. The poll examined the attitudes of Bulgarian businesses toward recruiting workers from countries outside the European Union. Preliminary data, shared at a BCCI-hosted event in early July titled “Triple Transition: When Green and Digital Support Social Integration,” show that over 78% of companies are facing labor shortages. Of those, 64% are prepared to hire third-country nationals.

Employers have outlined several key criteria that potential foreign workers must meet. More than half (52%) of surveyed companies require relevant work experience and qualifications. About 22% prioritize proficiency in the Bulgarian language, while 9% stress the importance of formal education. Another 9% focus on specific skills relevant to the job. These expectations suggest that while there is openness to hiring from abroad, employers are seeking candidates who can integrate relatively quickly and effectively into the workplace.

Labor market challenges are expected to be a core part of the discussion at the upcoming roundtable. BCCI has noted that the subject of bringing in workers from outside Bulgaria is a recurring one in its ongoing dialogue with both domestic and international partners. In recent months, the Chamber has held discussions with representatives from countries such as India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and China, all of which are considered potential sources of labor.

The project also involves efforts to simplify the process for companies to attract third-country workers. During their latest meeting, the project partners finalized the methodology for reducing administrative hurdles related to labor migration. They also reviewed plans for upcoming informational events around the country and exchanged views on current developments affecting the initiative.