Get Ready: Euro Coin Starter Packs Coming to Bulgaria in December

Starting this December, Bulgarian citizens and businesses will have the opportunity to purchase pre-packaged sets of euro coins through commercial banks, ahead of the official adoption of the euro as Bulgaria's national currency. This information has been confirmed by several banking institutions operating in the country.

These so-called "starter packs" will include Bulgarian euro coins, and possibly banknotes in the case of business clients. They will be sold at their lev equivalent, providing early access to the new currency and easing the transition process. Typically, such starter kits are packaged in paper or similar materials. For individuals, the packs will consist solely of coins, while businesses will receive a combination of coins and banknotes.

According to information provided by Postbank to Economic.bg, individual starter kits will be valued at 20 leva and will contain euro coins worth 10.23 euros - calculated using the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per euro. For businesses, the kits will cost 200 leva and include euro cash with a total value of 102.30 euros.

The distribution of these coin packs to the public is scheduled to begin in December. Each individual will be able to buy up to two kits per transaction, while companies will face no limit on the number of sets they can purchase.

In addition, from November and throughout December, businesses will be able to acquire larger quantities of euro coins and notes through a special pre-supply arrangement known as “top-up.” This process will require companies to sign a contract in advance.

The key goal behind this early distribution effort is to ensure a smoother currency transition. By supplying euro cash ahead of time, authorities aim to minimize the potential for long queues at ATMs and currency exchange offices after January 1, 2026, when the euro will officially replace the lev.