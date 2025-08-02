Bulgaria’s Food Vouchers Still Lowest in EU as Calls Grow for Increase

Society | August 2, 2025, Saturday // 11:04
Food vouchers continue to be the most widely used form of social benefit in Bulgaria, a position they’ve held for over two decades. This is confirmed by a recent large-scale survey involving more than 20,000 participants. Both employers and workers rank food vouchers as the top workplace perk, with over 800,000 employees receiving them each month.

Tanya Obushtarova, Secretary General of the Association of Food Voucher Operators, explained in a televised interview that vouchers are especially important because they directly support household food expenses. Food remains a major item in the average Bulgarian’s budget, consuming more than 30% of monthly income - a significantly higher share than in many other EU countries.

Since their transition to digital formats, vouchers have become easier to use and more widely accepted. Obushtarova pointed out that more Bulgarians are now using them for ready-to-eat meals, thanks to the convenience of payment cards and mobile apps. She also noted that the digitalization process completed in 2024 gave consumers access to the latest technologies, including mobile payments and applications, comparable to what’s available elsewhere in Europe.

Currently, the ceiling for food vouchers in Bulgaria is set at 200 leva per employee per month. However, Obushtarova acknowledged that not all companies provide the full amount, with many choosing to issue lower values. She hinted that the upcoming 2026 state budget discussions could be a window for adjusting the voucher ceiling.

Bulgaria’s ceiling remains the lowest in the European Union. By comparison, employees in Romania receive around 345 leva in food vouchers each month, while in Greece the monthly value is approximately 280 leva. According to Obushtarova, these differences reflect broader income disparities within the EU, as Bulgaria still ranks at the bottom in terms of average wages.

She also addressed the implications of Bulgaria’s euro adoption. Once the euro is introduced, cashiers will automatically convert the value of food vouchers during transactions. There’s no need for concern, she said, as systems are already prepared for the transition, and Bulgarian users have access to the same digital tools as their counterparts in other EU countries.

