Putin Rejects Peace Concessions - Still Wants Full Ukrainian Withdrawal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed that the conditions he set for ending the war in Ukraine in the summer of 2024 remain unchanged. Speaking during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin reiterated that Moscow still demands a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia - within their administrative borders. He also called for Ukraine to adopt neutral, non-nuclear status and abandon its aspirations for NATO membership. These points, initially presented last year as Russia's prerequisites for halting hostilities, continue to be the foundation of the Kremlin’s stance.

In his remarks on August 1, Putin assessed the negotiation efforts positively, particularly those held in Istanbul, and emphasized the need for long-term peace “without any temporary limitations.” He noted that Russia had proposed the formation of three working groups to engage in online negotiations with Ukraine and claimed Kyiv had responded positively. However, he lamented that no concrete discussions had begun yet, blaming the delays on “excessive expectations” from some involved parties. He argued that meaningful progress could only come through quiet, behind-the-scenes talks - free from media attention or political posturing.

Putin’s comments follow a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who on July 29 gave the Kremlin until August 8 to end the war, threatening sweeping tariffs if Russia fails to comply. Trump originally issued a 50-day deadline on July 14, vowing punitive measures of up to 100% on Russia and its economic partners. The Biden administration has since hardened its tone, with State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce saying that Trump’s patience had run out. “The time for misinterpretation is now over,” she declared.

Moscow has pushed back against the pressure. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, responded by accusing Trump of escalating tensions and warned that the ultimatum could lead to direct conflict - not just with Ukraine, but with the U.S. itself. “Each new ultimatum is a step towards war,” Medvedev wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Putin’s latest remarks by stating that Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations at the level of heads of state, provided that Russia is genuinely committed to ending the conflict. Zelensky underscored that the key decisions in Russia rest solely with Putin and urged Moscow to move beyond technical talks toward direct engagement. He also welcomed Trump’s involvement in pursuing peace, saying that efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting resolution should be supported.

Despite Putin's positive comments on the negotiation framework, he continues to reject the idea of a direct meeting with Zelensky.