Putin Rejects Peace Concessions - Still Wants Full Ukrainian Withdrawal

Death Toll in Kyiv Missile Strike Rises to 28, Rescue Efforts Ongoing as Trump Threatens Sanctions
The number of casualties from the Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv during the night of July 30–31 has increased to 28
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed that the conditions he set for ending the war in Ukraine in the summer of 2024 remain unchanged. Speaking during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin reiterated that Moscow still demands a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia - within their administrative borders. He also called for Ukraine to adopt neutral, non-nuclear status and abandon its aspirations for NATO membership. These points, initially presented last year as Russia's prerequisites for halting hostilities, continue to be the foundation of the Kremlin’s stance.
In his remarks on August 1, Putin assessed the negotiation efforts positively, particularly those held in Istanbul, and emphasized the need for long-term peace “without any temporary limitations.” He noted that Russia had proposed the formation of three working groups to engage in online negotiations with Ukraine and claimed Kyiv had responded positively. However, he lamented that no concrete discussions had begun yet, blaming the delays on “excessive expectations” from some involved parties. He argued that meaningful progress could only come through quiet, behind-the-scenes talks - free from media attention or political posturing.
Putin’s comments follow a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who on July 29 gave the Kremlin until August 8 to end the war, threatening sweeping tariffs if Russia fails to comply. Trump originally issued a 50-day deadline on July 14, vowing punitive measures of up to 100% on Russia and its economic partners. The Biden administration has since hardened its tone, with State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce saying that Trump’s patience had run out. “The time for misinterpretation is now over,” she declared.
Moscow has pushed back against the pressure. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, responded by accusing Trump of escalating tensions and warned that the ultimatum could lead to direct conflict - not just with Ukraine, but with the U.S. itself. “Each new ultimatum is a step towards war,” Medvedev wrote on social media.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Putin’s latest remarks by stating that Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations at the level of heads of state, provided that Russia is genuinely committed to ending the conflict. Zelensky underscored that the key decisions in Russia rest solely with Putin and urged Moscow to move beyond technical talks toward direct engagement. He also welcomed Trump’s involvement in pursuing peace, saying that efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting resolution should be supported.
Despite Putin's positive comments on the negotiation framework, he continues to reject the idea of a direct meeting with Zelensky.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill that restores the independence of Ukraine’s two main anti-corruption institutions - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO)
A Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv during the night of July 30–31 has left six people dead, including a six-year-old child, and injured at least 52 others
US President Donald Trump has indicated that Ukrainian citizens who sought refuge in the United States due to the ongoing conflict may be permitted to remain in the country until the war concludes
Russian forces launched a series of deadly air and missile strikes across southern Ukraine overnight on July 28–29, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing significant casualties in multiple regions
Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz has finalized its first deal with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to import natural gas through the Trans-Balkan pipeline
