Sunny Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria, Cooler Start to Next Week

The weather across Bulgaria will remain largely sunny and warm over the weekend, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Overnight, skies will clear throughout the country, leading into a mostly calm Saturday. The day will bring sunshine with some development of cumulus clouds by afternoon, particularly over mountainous areas in Western and Central Bulgaria, where localized showers and thunderstorms are expected. Atmospheric pressure will be slightly below the monthly average and will decline further during the day. Winds will be light, with moderate gusts from the east-northeast in Eastern Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly, reaching highs between 29°C and 34°C, around 30°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will also be predominantly sunny. A light breeze from the east-northeast will strengthen slightly after midday. Temperatures along the coast will range from 28°C to 30°C. Sea water will remain warm, between 26°C and 27°C, with moderate sea conditions at 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

In mountainous regions, sunshine will dominate the morning, while cumulus clouds will build later in the day. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in the Rila-Rhodope massif and the western sections of the Stara Planina. Winds will be weak to moderate from the east. Temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will reach about 25°C, and around 17°C at 2,000 meters.

Sunday will continue the trend of mostly sunny weather. In the afternoon, clouds will again form over the mountains of Southwestern Bulgaria, with isolated short showers possible. Winds will remain light from the east-northeast. Temperatures will continue to climb, with daytime highs between 31°C and 36°C.

Monday will bring a shift in conditions as cooler air moves in from the northwest, accompanied by a weak wind. Cumulus clouds will develop, especially over Western and Central Bulgaria, bringing short-term rainfall and thunder in some areas. Western regions face a higher risk of more intense weather events. While maximum temperatures in the west will drop to around 25°C, the eastern parts of the country will remain warmer, with highs still reaching up to 35°C to 36°C.