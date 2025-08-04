Wildfires Reignite in Bulgaria's Pirin Mountains Despite Recent Rain

@Facebook: Meteo Balkans

Wildfires have reignited in the Pirin mountain range, with new flames reported in the forest above the village of Ploski. Just a day after heavy rain helped bring the previous blaze under control, the fire has flared up again, this time deeper into the mountain - about three to four kilometers from the boundaries of Pirin National Park.

Forestry workers from Sandanski were conducting routine patrols when they discovered the new outbreak. Teams from the forestry service and firefighters are now on the ground, working to suppress the flames. The situation prompted the mayor of Ploski, Kiril Katardzhiev, to issue a public appeal, asking volunteers to join the firefighting efforts.

Residents of the village, who had barely recovered from the last incident, are alarmed once again. Locals reported detecting the smell of smoke during the night. One of the evacuees from the previous fire, Katya Stoyanova, shared her renewed anxiety. “I had calmed down, but seeing the smoke brought the fear back,” she said. She urged the authorities to take action and ensure that people are better prepared to handle emergencies of this kind.

Meanwhile, the fire near the village of Ilindentsi, in the municipality of Strumyani, continues to burn but remains under control, according to Mayor Emil Iliev. He emphasized that they had not fully expected the rain to extinguish all active flames. “Some reignition was anticipated,” Iliev said.

He confirmed that fire crews have been monitoring the situation since early morning and are working to extinguish smaller flare-ups. Although the current fires are manageable, he warned that conditions remain precarious. “With this scale of fire, nothing can be predicted with certainty,” he noted, stressing that wind and rising temperatures could further dry the terrain and reignite the flames.

Efforts to contain the situation continue with the help of municipal volunteers. For now, local authorities say there is no need for reinforcements, though they are prepared to request additional support if conditions worsen.

Sources:

  • bTV
  • Meteo Balkans
Tags: fire, Pirin, Bulgaria

