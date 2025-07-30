Cable Car Project in Burgas Aims to Boost Tourism

TOURISM | August 1, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Cable Car Project in Burgas Aims to Boost Tourism

A new attraction is set to draw tourists to Burgas this summer - a cable car that will carry visitors from the Sea Garden down to the beach. The facility, described by local councilors as a fresh addition to the city’s recreational offerings, aims to provide a scenic and thrilling experience for beachgoers and park visitors alike. Operating during the summer months, it is expected to enhance Burgas’ reputation as a modern seaside destination offering safe and engaging entertainment options.

The project was discussed during a municipal council session on Tuesday, where it was revealed that a tender process will soon begin to select a company to rent and construct the installation. The new cable car is anticipated to attract a level of interest similar to that of the "St. Anastasia" island, currently the most visited tourist site in Burgas. Locals have pointed to a similar cable car installation on the Northern Black Sea coast, which has proven to be a popular success, suggesting strong potential for the Burgas project as well.

The planned route starts from a location on Bogoridi Street, where 27 square meters have been designated for the initial station, marked in the city’s zoning as position E52. From there, the cable car line will pass above the greenery of the Sea Garden and descend directly to a landing point on the beach, just steps from the shoreline.

The municipal council agreed that the plot for the cable car will be leased for a period of ten years through a public auction with secret bids. Companies wishing to take part will need to present safety certificates, prove compliance with European standards, and offer a plan that ensures the surrounding infrastructure and landscaping are preserved. Once the lease period ends, the company will be required to restore the site to its original condition.

The conceptual plan for the attraction has been prepared by Burgas-based firm "Kaizen 55" OOD. The design reportedly meets all applicable safety regulations and technical requirements.

The cable car is expected to begin operations during the peak of summer, coinciding with the beach season when both locals and tourists flock to the city’s coastline.

Tags: Burgas, tourism, cable car

