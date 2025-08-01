The 4 Most Challenging and Difficult PC Games

Some gamers prefer to relax and enjoy games that are impossible to lose.

Others prefer games that challenge the player. But there are projects in the gaming industry that terrify the former and break the brains, fingers, and several gamepads and keyboards of the latter.

Eve Online

Eve Online is a unique game unlike any other MMO. It ranks as the most difficult game in its genre on our list, and there are several reasons for this.

First, EVE Online has a very high entry threshold.

Newbies are overwhelmed by many aspects of the game that can take years to understand.

There are many activities in the game. Secondly, in order to master the control of at least one ship, you need to keep in mind and understand a huge number of factors. Thirdly, if your ship is destroyed, it cannot be recovered.

There are no respawns, saves, or second chances. Everyone tries to take down newbies here.

Dwarf Fortress

It is difficult to define the genre of this indie project. Let's try to describe it briefly: a small colony of dwarves builds its underground fortress, extracts resources and valuables from the bowels of the earth, and tries not to die in a world where literally everything kills you.

And all this in pseudo-graphic retro visuals. The main difficulty a new player faces in Dwarf Fortress is how to play it. While you're trying to figure out all the intricacies of managing your clueless people, these bearded adventurers will come up with a million reasons to die.

And even when you figure it out, your underground adventure won't get any easier.

Dark Souls

This game series has become synonymous with difficulty and hardcore gameplay in the eyes of the gaming community. The main difficulty of Dark Souls is that this game does not forgive mistakes.

The gloomy, cold world is full of deadly dangers, yet it is interesting to explore. The combat system requires a clear understanding of your abilities and those of your opponent, as well as lightning-fast reactions.

At the same time, even ordinary enemies are not mere punching bags, as in most action games, but worthy opponents. Bosses are capable of crushing the player like a bug. A phenomenal game that many gamers gave up on after the first boss.

Achron

The real-time strategy genre is represented in our list of the most difficult games by Achron. It would seem that the RTS genre has outlived its usefulness and died, but these developers have achieved the impossible: they have added time travel to the archaic mechanics.

Imagine your tank division sweeping away enemy fortifications, destroying helpless resistance, and firing on the enemy base, only to disappear a second later, while the enemy structures begin to rise from the ashes.

The thing is, an enemy sabotage squad that infiltrated the past destroyed your tank factory, where all these tanks were built, which means you can't have them in the future. And this is just one of the few examples of how Achron uses time travel mechanics. The game is mind-blowing, and not every Korean e-sports player will be able to master it. The tactical possibilities in multiplayer are indescribable.