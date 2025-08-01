Arab League Urges Hamas to Disarm and Relinquish Control of Gaza as Part of Path to Palestinian State

In an unprecedented move, all 22 member states of the Arab League have called for Hamas to lay down its arms, release hostages, and end its control of the Gaza Strip - conditions they say are essential steps toward the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state. The declaration was made during a high-level United Nations conference in New York, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, which focused on reviving the long-stalled two-state solution.

The declaration, which also received support from all 27 EU nations and 17 other countries, included a firm condemnation of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the current war. It emphasized that governance, security, and law enforcement across Palestinian territories must be the sole responsibility of the Palestinian Authority (PA), with international support. It further called for Hamas to relinquish power and surrender its weapons to the PA in line with efforts to create a fully independent Palestinian state.

Among the key measures proposed was the deployment of a “temporary international stabilization mission,” to be invited by the Palestinian Authority and operating under United Nations oversight. The mission would aim to support the transition and secure the area as part of a broader post-war political settlement.

The declaration marks a significant shift in regional policy. Many Arab nations have long maintained ties with Hamas or were reluctant to confront the group directly, in part due to domestic public opinion that sympathizes with the Palestinian cause. Countries such as Qatar, which hosts Hamas’s political leadership and has served as a key mediator between the group, Israel, and the U.S., have until now avoided calling openly for the group to disarm.

This joint Arab-European position is viewed as a signal of mounting frustration among regional and international stakeholders. The move is also seen as an effort to restart momentum for the two-state solution and to propose a political alternative to the ongoing conflict. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot described the statement as “unprecedented,” highlighting the willingness of Saudi Arabia and other Arab and Muslim countries to publicly condemn the October 7 attacks and call for Hamas’s disarmament. He also noted the long-term hope among some of these countries to normalize relations with Israel.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomed the declaration, stating that the recognition by the Arab League of the need to end Hamas’s rule was a vital development. The group emphasized that the kidnapping of civilians by Hamas is a clear breach of international law that must be universally condemned.

The timing of the announcement aligns with earlier Arab initiatives to prepare for Gaza’s post-war governance. In March, Egypt circulated a proposal that would exclude Hamas from any role in governing Gaza after the war, suggesting the creation of a transitional Palestinian committee backed by Arab states. This body would eventually transfer power to the Palestinian Authority, in line with broader efforts to unify Palestinian governance and restore international legitimacy to the PA.

Despite this, Hamas has not shown any real willingness to step down or give up its weapons. Its initial response to the Arab League’s declaration was measured but noncommittal. In a statement, the group said it welcomed international efforts that support the Palestinian people and their rights, but it also insisted on “unconditional recognition” of Palestinian statehood. The group refrained from directly addressing the call to disarm or cede control of Gaza, instead asserting that such matters were internal issues to be determined by Palestinians themselves.

Hamas reiterated its longstanding demand for democratic reforms of the Palestine Liberation Organization and called for nationwide elections - presidential, legislative, and otherwise - based on democratic principles and without preconditions. It also criticized any attempt to normalize relations with Israel, stating that integrating Israel into the region would effectively reward its actions in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the broader context of the U.N. conference served to amplify support for Palestinian statehood amid growing humanitarian concerns. Over 125 U.N. member states participated in the event, voicing support for a two-state solution and urging Israel to commit to a political resolution. The conference unfolded against the backdrop of severe humanitarian distress in Gaza, with reports of famine and rising civilian deaths prompting international outrage. Images of children dying from hunger have intensified criticism of Israel’s continued restrictions on aid flows.

Despite this growing international pressure, both the United States and Israel strongly opposed the conference and its outcomes. Israeli officials argue that any discussion of Palestinian statehood rewards Hamas and undermines efforts to achieve a ceasefire. Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon dismissed the declaration, accusing some in the international community of turning a blind eye to terrorism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firmly opposed to the two-state solution, stating that the idea poses a direct threat to Israel’s national security.

Nonetheless, support for Palestinian recognition continues to gain ground. France announced it will formally recognize a Palestinian state in September, a move echoed by the United Kingdom, which pledged similar recognition should Israel fail to agree to a ceasefire. Other nations, including Australia, Finland, Malta, Canada, Portugal, and New Zealand, have expressed readiness to follow suit ahead of the U.N. General Assembly in the fall.

In preparation for that session, the “New York Declaration” - a working document laying out a phased plan to end the conflict and create a Palestinian state - has been circulated among U.N. members. Governments have until September to endorse it.

Observers say the declaration, while largely symbolic at this stage, could help shift diplomatic momentum. Yet the road ahead remains uncertain, particularly without backing from Washington and with Israel’s firm opposition to any agreement that includes concessions to Hamas or the immediate creation of a Palestinian state.