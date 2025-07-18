Bulgaria's Shumen Turns Black Panther Craze into Tourist Attraction

After gaining unexpected fame due to the sighting of a black panther roaming freely, the city of Shumen is turning the buzz into a tourist attraction. Local authorities are developing a new thematic trail, inspired by the so-called “black predator,” which caused a stir not only in Bulgaria but also across the border in Romania. The public's fascination even sparked a wave of memes and humorous content online.

Mayor Prof. Hristo Hristov, together with Deputy Mayor Daniela Ruseva and Zhechka Nedyalkova, Deputy Mayor of Kaspichan Municipality, presented plans for a large-scale joint tourism project worth over 4.8 million leva. The initiative, funded to support a shared tourism product, aims to build a modern, integrated infrastructure that links natural, cultural, and digital experiences.

The project envisions the construction of hiking and cycling routes, wellness trails, and the asphalting of the road leading to the Biserna Cave. New signage will include QR codes, while the route to the Lion monument will be enhanced with five children's storybook-style houses. Additional recreational amenities will include rope attractions for children in the City Garden, gazebos and picnic areas on the Shumen Plateau and in Kaspichan, as well as a pump track with artificial obstacles designed for cyclists. There will also be inclusive routes tailored for children with disabilities.

A major digital element is also central to the plan. Scenes along the trails will feature creative lighting and digitally replicated tourist landmarks, brought to life through augmented reality. The attractions and landscapes will be scanned with drones, laser systems, and LIDAR technology. The aim is to offer visitors a multi-sensory experience that blends nature with innovative tools.

Specific attention will be paid to making the infrastructure accessible, with routes planned for people with limited mobility, alongside dedicated cycling paths. Innovative services, including virtual and augmented reality features powered by artificial intelligence, will be introduced in key tourist locations such as the “Founders of the Bulgarian State” monument, the Madara Rider, and the Shumen Fortress. These immersive installations will occupy entire exhibition spaces, offering visitors vivid insights into Bulgaria’s medieval past - from its rulers and battles to the milestones of the First Bulgarian Kingdom.

As part of the initiative, a unified tourism platform for both municipalities will be launched, offering extensive information and digital navigation of the destinations. The Shumen Tourist Association will take responsibility for maintaining this portal. A sustainable parking area is also planned near Biserna Cave to accommodate visitors in an environmentally friendly way.

In the Kaspichan region, new trails and attractions will be developed in the Kalugeritsa district, including the medieval necropolis. Trails will also link the villages of Kyulevcha, Mogila, Kalugeritsa, and extend toward Pliska, Kireka, and the Devtashlari rock formations near Zlatna Niva. The area will gain four picnic pavilions across Mogila, Kyulevcha, and Kaspichan, and a new visitor center will be built in Pliska.

Further investment will go toward the digitalization of 80 local landmarks. Among the standout features will be a virtual reconstruction of the Great Basilica in Pliska, complete with human figures, animals, and realistic interiors to bring the historic site to life for modern-day tourists.