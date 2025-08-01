Terror at Bulgaria's Sunny Beach: Mentally Ill Man Sets Fire, Attacks Tourists with Knife

Crime | August 1, 2025, Friday // 14:08
Bulgaria: Terror at Bulgaria's Sunny Beach: Mentally Ill Man Sets Fire, Attacks Tourists with Knife

A disturbing incident unfolded at a residential complex in Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach resort, where what should have been a peaceful holiday turned into a nightmare for dozens of vacationers. A week ago, a fire was deliberately set in the building, spreading quickly through the lobby and up the stairs to the second floor. Thick smoke filled the corridors as more than 60 people were asleep inside. Panic broke out as residents realized they were trapped. Fortunately, there were no children on the playground outside at the time of the blaze, which began in the early hours.

According to witnesses who spoke with Nova TV, the suspect - a 68-year-old man - had shown troubling behavior for over a year. Tensions reportedly began last season but escalated in recent months. One resident, Nikolay, recounted a previous attack by the same man. He said that while relaxing by the pool with his wife, the suspect suddenly approached and began pushing furniture. Then he drew a knife and advanced. “He wanted to kill me,” said Nikolay, who claims to have had no prior conflict with the man.

Others in the complex shared similar stories. According to one resident, last summer the man had already shown signs of aggression, even targeting children and young families. His behavior was further worsened by constant alcohol consumption.

A Ukrainian woman staying at the complex with her 2-year-old grandson after fleeing the war described her fear. “It feels like we escaped one horror only to face another here,” she said, explaining that the child is now afraid to go outside.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the identity of the man and said he had not been detained due to medical advice. He had previously spent time in a psychiatric facility but was later discharged. Currently, he lives alone, though he has adult children - a son and a daughter. Neighbors are urging them to step in and take responsibility for his care, saying the situation has gone too far.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Sunny Beach

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Hits 3.4 Billion Leva by Mid-2025, Revenues Fall Behind

By the end of June 2025, Bulgaria’s budget deficit reached 3.4 billion leva, equivalent to 1.5% of the country’s GDP, according to the Ministry of Finance

Business » Finance | August 4, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Domestic Food and Beverage Prices Surge While Export Prices Show Mixed Trends

Food producers in Bulgaria have raised prices on the domestic market significantly more than on export markets

Business » Industry | August 4, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian Winemakers Brace for Lower Grape Harvest Due to Persistent Drought

Bulgaria’s wine sector faces a challenging year as winemakers anticipate lower grape yields, largely due to ongoing drought conditions

Business » Industry | August 4, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Majority of Bulgarian Companies Ready to Hire Non-EU Workers

Over 60% of businesses in Bulgaria are open to hiring workers from non-EU countries

Business | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Get Ready: Euro Coin Starter Packs Coming to Bulgaria in December

Starting this December, Bulgarian citizens and businesses will have the opportunity to purchase pre-packaged sets of euro coins through commercial banks

Business » Finance | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Record-Breaking Mortgages and Low Interest Rates: Bulgaria’s Housing Loan Boom Continues

Housing loans in Bulgaria remain among the most affordable in Europe

Business » Properties | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Life Sentence for German Arsonist Who Killed Bulgarian Family in Solingen

A German court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life in prison for intentionally setting a fire that killed a Bulgarian family in Solingen in March 2024

Crime | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 15:19

Veliko Tarnovo Arsonist to Remain in Custody over Terrorism Charges

Stoyan Denchev, the 33-year-old man accused of setting a fire in Veliko Tarnovo, will remain in custody, following a ruling by the Sofia City Court

Crime | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22

Bulgaria Prosecuting Two Arsonists for Terrorism as Wildfires Spread

Two individuals accused of deliberately setting fires in Bulgaria are now facing terrorism charges

Crime | July 28, 2025, Monday // 10:48

Man with Criminal Record Arrested for Starting Major Fire in Veliko Tarnovo (VIDEO)

The individual responsible for deliberately setting the fire in Veliko Tarnovo has two prior sentences for antisocial behavior and drug possession

Crime | July 28, 2025, Monday // 09:42

Three Face Trial over Record Cocaine Haul at Bulgaria’s Kapitan Andreevo Border

Three men arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul of nearly 206 kilograms are now appearing in court

Crime | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:18

Bulgaria Seizes Record Cocaine Haul Hidden in Diplomatic Car

On the Bulgarian National Television, Stanislav Taushanov, head of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Department at Customs Burgas, revealed that the operation at the Kapitan Andreevo border point had uncovered far more cocaine than initially expected

Crime | July 21, 2025, Monday // 10:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria