Terror at Bulgaria's Sunny Beach: Mentally Ill Man Sets Fire, Attacks Tourists with Knife

Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Hits 3.4 Billion Leva by Mid-2025, Revenues Fall Behind
By the end of June 2025, Bulgaria’s budget deficit reached 3.4 billion leva, equivalent to 1.5% of the country’s GDP, according to the Ministry of Finance
A disturbing incident unfolded at a residential complex in Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach resort, where what should have been a peaceful holiday turned into a nightmare for dozens of vacationers. A week ago, a fire was deliberately set in the building, spreading quickly through the lobby and up the stairs to the second floor. Thick smoke filled the corridors as more than 60 people were asleep inside. Panic broke out as residents realized they were trapped. Fortunately, there were no children on the playground outside at the time of the blaze, which began in the early hours.
According to witnesses who spoke with Nova TV, the suspect - a 68-year-old man - had shown troubling behavior for over a year. Tensions reportedly began last season but escalated in recent months. One resident, Nikolay, recounted a previous attack by the same man. He said that while relaxing by the pool with his wife, the suspect suddenly approached and began pushing furniture. Then he drew a knife and advanced. “He wanted to kill me,” said Nikolay, who claims to have had no prior conflict with the man.
Others in the complex shared similar stories. According to one resident, last summer the man had already shown signs of aggression, even targeting children and young families. His behavior was further worsened by constant alcohol consumption.
A Ukrainian woman staying at the complex with her 2-year-old grandson after fleeing the war described her fear. “It feels like we escaped one horror only to face another here,” she said, explaining that the child is now afraid to go outside.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the identity of the man and said he had not been detained due to medical advice. He had previously spent time in a psychiatric facility but was later discharged. Currently, he lives alone, though he has adult children - a son and a daughter. Neighbors are urging them to step in and take responsibility for his care, saying the situation has gone too far.
A German court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life in prison for intentionally setting a fire that killed a Bulgarian family in Solingen in March 2024
Stoyan Denchev, the 33-year-old man accused of setting a fire in Veliko Tarnovo, will remain in custody, following a ruling by the Sofia City Court
Two individuals accused of deliberately setting fires in Bulgaria are now facing terrorism charges
The individual responsible for deliberately setting the fire in Veliko Tarnovo has two prior sentences for antisocial behavior and drug possession
Three men arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul of nearly 206 kilograms are now appearing in court
On the Bulgarian National Television, Stanislav Taushanov, head of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Department at Customs Burgas, revealed that the operation at the Kapitan Andreevo border point had uncovered far more cocaine than initially expected
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink