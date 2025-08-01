Terror at Bulgaria's Sunny Beach: Mentally Ill Man Sets Fire, Attacks Tourists with Knife

A disturbing incident unfolded at a residential complex in Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach resort, where what should have been a peaceful holiday turned into a nightmare for dozens of vacationers. A week ago, a fire was deliberately set in the building, spreading quickly through the lobby and up the stairs to the second floor. Thick smoke filled the corridors as more than 60 people were asleep inside. Panic broke out as residents realized they were trapped. Fortunately, there were no children on the playground outside at the time of the blaze, which began in the early hours.

According to witnesses who spoke with Nova TV, the suspect - a 68-year-old man - had shown troubling behavior for over a year. Tensions reportedly began last season but escalated in recent months. One resident, Nikolay, recounted a previous attack by the same man. He said that while relaxing by the pool with his wife, the suspect suddenly approached and began pushing furniture. Then he drew a knife and advanced. “He wanted to kill me,” said Nikolay, who claims to have had no prior conflict with the man.

Others in the complex shared similar stories. According to one resident, last summer the man had already shown signs of aggression, even targeting children and young families. His behavior was further worsened by constant alcohol consumption.

A Ukrainian woman staying at the complex with her 2-year-old grandson after fleeing the war described her fear. “It feels like we escaped one horror only to face another here,” she said, explaining that the child is now afraid to go outside.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the identity of the man and said he had not been detained due to medical advice. He had previously spent time in a psychiatric facility but was later discharged. Currently, he lives alone, though he has adult children - a son and a daughter. Neighbors are urging them to step in and take responsibility for his care, saying the situation has gone too far.