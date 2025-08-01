Fires Across Bulgaria Finally Contained After Week-Long Battle and Heavy Rain (UPDATED)

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 1, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Fires Across Bulgaria Finally Contained After Week-Long Battle and Heavy Rain (UPDATED)

Update: Wildfires flare up again in the Pirin Mountains following recent rainfall - details at the end of this article.

After days of battling intense wildfires across the country, Bulgarian emergency services have finally brought the situation under control. The recent heavy rainfall played a decisive role in extinguishing the most dangerous fire in Pirin, where conditions had been particularly critical throughout the past week.

Preliminary assessments suggest that approximately 50,000 acres of forest have been damaged in the affected regions. Crews remained stationed overnight at key sites to monitor for possible flare-ups and ensure that the extinguished fires did not reignite.

One of the hardest-hit areas was near the village of Melnitsa in the Elhovo region, where an estimated 30,000 acres burned before firefighters managed to contain the blaze. Local authorities confirm that the fire there is now under control.

In total, 81 fires were successfully extinguished across the country within the past 24 hours. Emergency services stayed on duty through the night, conducting surveillance and preventative measures to avoid a resurgence.

While the scale of destruction remains significant, the coordinated efforts of firefighters, supported by favorable weather, have allowed Bulgaria to regain control over the widespread blazes that threatened forests and rural areas throughout the country.

Update: Wildfires have reignited in Bulgaria's Pirin Mountains, just a day after rainfall helped control earlier blazes. New flames were detected in the forest above the village of Ploski, several kilometers from Pirin National Park, during patrols by forestry workers from Sandanski. Firefighters and forestry teams are now battling the flames, with Ploski’s mayor calling for volunteers to assist. Villagers, still shaken from the previous fire, are alarmed by the return of smoke, with some expressing renewed fear and urging better emergency preparedness. Meanwhile, a separate fire near Ilindentsi remains under control, though local officials caution that the situation is still unstable due to dry terrain and rising temperatures. Municipal volunteers are helping contain the fires, and while no reinforcements are currently needed, authorities remain on alert.

