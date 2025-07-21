Nine Hospitalized, Including Children, After Early Morning Accident in Central Bulgaria

Nine people, including children, were injured early this morning in a serious traffic accident involving three cars at the Hainboaz (Republika) Pass, near the village of Mishemorkov Han, according to the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. and prompted an immediate response from police, emergency medical teams, and firefighters.

Initial reports suggest that the crash may have been caused by a dangerous combination of improper overtaking and excessive speed. The force of the collision left all three vehicles heavily damaged, with rescue crews forced to use cutting tools to free the injured from the wreckage.

Among the injured are at least two or three children, according to preliminary police information. All victims were transported to the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo for treatment. The exact condition of the injured has not been officially disclosed.

Authorities have launched an on-site investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Passenger vehicles are being allowed through the pass in stages, while freight traffic remains temporarily halted. The inspection at the scene is ongoing, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

This latest accident comes just weeks after another deadly crash on the same mountain pass. In early July, the Ministry of Interior’s regional office in Stara Zagora reported two fatalities following a similar incident at the Republic Pass, highlighting persistent road safety concerns in the area.