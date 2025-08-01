Authorities Boost Security to Prevent Euro Exchange Fraud in Small Bulgarian Settlements

Society | August 1, 2025, Friday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Authorities Boost Security to Prevent Euro Exchange Fraud in Small Bulgarian Settlements

The Ministry of Interior and Bulgarian Posts are taking additional steps to ensure the safe exchange of levs into euros in smaller and more vulnerable communities across the country. Authorities are focusing on boosting security around post offices, with specific attention to locations in small towns and villages where people may be more exposed to fraud or scams during the conversion process.

Security teams from the Ministry of Interior are actively preparing for potential threats. Their goal is to ensure that citizens can exchange their money safely and without interference. Investigators and officers from the Economic Police have been assigned to monitor for suspicious activity. Particular focus is being placed on identifying cases of fraud linked to the currency exchange, especially in remote locations.

Law enforcement has already conducted over 600 operations targeting online scams and the circulation of counterfeit banknotes. These actions have led to the launch of 100 pre-trial investigations where violations have been confirmed. The authorities are aiming to prevent criminals from exploiting the euro transition process for financial gain.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian Posts is modernizing its equipment to streamline operations and minimize errors. New contracts have been signed for the delivery of specialized machines, including note and coin counters, barcode scanners, and banknote verification devices. These tools are expected to support postal workers and help speed up the exchange process while reducing the chance of fraud or miscalculation.

The coordinated effort between the Ministry and Bulgarian Posts signals a broader push to ensure the upcoming currency changeover is handled securely and efficiently, particularly in smaller settlements where resources and awareness may be more limited.

