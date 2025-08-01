Death Toll in Kyiv Missile Strike Rises to 28, Rescue Efforts Ongoing as Trump Threatens Sanctions

The number of casualties from the Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv during the night of July 30–31 has increased to 28, including three children, according to updated official figures. A total of 159 people were injured, among them 16 children.

Emergency crews have continued their work through the night and into the morning, recovering victims from the rubble of a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. Among the dead is a two-year-old child. Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, confirmed early on July 31 that emergency workers had pulled 10 bodies from the debris overnight. As of 08:00, 27 fatalities had been confirmed. Just over half an hour later, at 08:34, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration, announced that the toll had climbed to 28.

The rescue operation remains underway. Roughly 70% of the collapsed structure in the Sviatoshynskyi district has been cleared so far, with authorities warning that the number of casualties may still rise.

The attack impacted 27 separate sites across four districts of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. Among those killed was six-year-old Matvii Marchenko, who trained at a local karate club. Also confirmed dead is police officer Liliia Stepanchuk, who was killed in the same district during the overnight barrage. The attack also left journalist Nataliia Mazina of Hromadske and her husband Dmytro Mazin injured. Their apartment in the affected area was damaged.

Meanwhile, in Washington, President Donald Trump reacted to the attack with strong words. Speaking to reporters at the White House on July 31, he described the Russian assault on Kyiv as “disgusting” and “very sad,” placing renewed pressure on the Kremlin to reach a peace deal. Trump warned that Russia has "about eight days" to agree to a settlement or face sanctions.

“We’re going to put sanctions - I don’t know that sanctions bother [President Vladimir Putin]... I don’t know if that has any effect, but we’re gonna do it,” Trump told reporters. The remarks came as the administration ramps up public pressure for a ceasefire, ahead of the August 8 deadline set by the White House for a peace agreement to be reached.

Trump also noted that Steve Witkoff, his special envoy for the Middle East, will make another visit to Russia following his current stop in Israel. No timeline or agenda for the upcoming visit has been disclosed. Witkoff, a real estate executive with no formal diplomatic background, has met with Putin in person multiple times and has taken on a central role in the administration's efforts regarding Russia. However, his use of Russian translators and comments made about occupied Ukrainian territory have drawn scrutiny in both Washington and Kyiv.

Earlier that day, senior U.S. diplomat John Kelley reiterated to the United Nations Security Council that the U.S. aims to see an end to the war in Ukraine by August 8. Just days prior, Trump warned that tariffs on Russia would be imposed within 10 days if Moscow did not agree to a ceasefire.

While the White House has taken a sharper tone in recent weeks, Witkoff is also reportedly advocating for loosening sanctions on Russian energy, a move that has sparked concerns among U.S. allies. With the humanitarian toll from Russia’s recent assault on Kyiv still unfolding, the diplomatic pressure campaign from Washington is entering a critical phase.