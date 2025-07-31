Tennessee National Guard and Bulgarian Army Conclude Planned Helicopter Training

The Tennessee National Guard and the Bulgarian Armed Forces have wrapped up a three-day training mission aimed at strengthening Bulgaria’s ability to use its military helicopters in civilian operations, such as firefighting and medical evacuation.

The joint workshop, held at the 24th Air Base in Krumovo, included both classroom instruction and practical training on the tarmac. Participants practiced the latest techniques for aerial firefighting and medevac operations, with an emphasis on using night-vision goggles to extend flight hours during emergency missions. This training highlights the ongoing cooperation between Bulgaria and Tennessee, whose partnership dates back to 1993 under the U.S. National Guard’s State Partnership Program.

H. Martin McDowell, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Sofia, commented on the event, saying: “The growing partnership between Bulgaria and Tennessee is proving valuable to both sides. Both regions are characterized by rugged, forested terrain, and the Tennessee National Guard brings experience in deploying helicopters to combat fires in these difficult conditions. It’s rewarding to see that knowledge being shared in Bulgaria to help protect people and property from wildfire damage.”

Lieutenant Colonel David Swan, Commander of the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, noted: “These engagements are always mutually rewarding. Each Bulgaria–Tennessee exercise is shaped by the feedback from previous trainings, allowing us to offer relevant expertise while gaining insight into Bulgaria’s environment, equipment, and procedures. We’re eager to return for future missions and to welcome our Bulgarian counterparts to Tennessee to share their own knowledge.”

Lieutenant Colonel Plamen Donchev, the Bulgarian leader of the exercise, added: “Our cooperation over the past eighteen months has led to notable improvements in the 24th Air Base’s medevac and firefighting capacity, which is of great value to the Bulgarian public. I believe these engagements are equally helpful for our partners—whom I prefer to call our friends. I am confident this partnership will continue to bring positive outcomes for all of us.”

Bulgaria and the Tennessee National Guard have conducted more than 420 joint activities over the past 32 years through the State Partnership Program. Beyond military cooperation, including support for Bulgaria’s integration of its F-16 fleet, the partnership also encompasses initiatives in education, civil nuclear energy, and economic development.

Source: U.S. Embassy Sofia press release