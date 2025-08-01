Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Tops Austrian Literary Charts with Latest Novel

Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov is making waves in Europe once again. His novel Death and the Gardener has claimed the top spot in the Austrian Public Television Literary Ranking for August, according to a report by Austria's ORF media. The book, which explores the author’s personal journey through his father’s illness, the final months of his life, and their farewell, has resonated deeply with readers.

Hot on his heels is Austrian writer Marlene Streeruwitz with her novel The Breeds, which previously held the number one position but now settles in second place. In third place is Didi Groven, whose novel Heart of the Eastern Bloc has also captured significant attention.

The full ranking for August from Oce EF is:

Georgi Gospodinov: The Gardener and Death Marlene Streeruwitz: Entfernung Didi Drobna: Ostblockherz Gesa Olkusz: My Brother’s Language Serhiy Zhadan: Arabesques

Gospodinov’s success marks a notable achievement, highlighting the continued influence of Bulgarian literature on the European stage.