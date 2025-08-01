Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: Condemning Russia’s War Is Not Russophobia

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov rejected the idea that condemning Russia’s aggressive war amounts to Russophobia. He emphasized the need to differentiate between the Russian people and the political leadership that once governed the country.

Zapryanov made these remarks in response to a question from a BGNES reporter regarding his inclusion on a Russian blacklist. “This is Moscow’s matter; I don’t know what this list represents,” he said. “If upholding international law, defending the UN Charter, and condemning wars of conquest are considered Russophobia, then I don’t believe the 143 countries that voted against Russia at the UN General Assembly are Russophobic.”

He highlighted that his stance reflects the common principles upheld by NATO and the European Union. Zapryanov also noted that Bulgaria should avoid falling into the trap of Kremlin provocations.

Novinite reminds that two former Bulgarian prime ministers and two defense ministers, including Zapryanov himself, have been listed by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as examples of “recent manifestations of Russophobic rhetoric.” This list, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website under the section “Examples of Russophobia,” includes quotes from statements by former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, former Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, former Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, and the current Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov.