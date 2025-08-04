Tough Times for Bulgaria’s Farmers as Weather and Market Challenges Mount

Bulgaria: Tough Times for Bulgaria’s Farmers as Weather and Market Challenges Mount @Pixabay

Farmers in Bulgaria face an exceptionally challenging year, marked by severe weather conditions and economic pressures. Early spring frosts damaged the spring crops, and subsequent heatwaves with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius devastated corn and sunflower fields, according to Georgi Stoyanov, chairman of the Bulgarian Farmers Union, in an interview with BGNES.

While the wheat harvest has concluded, the outlook for corn and sunflower remains bleak. Stoyanov described the situation as dire, highlighting that prolonged heat and drought have severely reduced yields, pushing many farmers into operating at a loss. Those with irrigation systems, such as drip irrigation, have fared better, as their crops could survive despite the extreme weather. Wheat quality also varies significantly across the country, with some areas reporting excellent nutrition levels and others showing poor results.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food’s initial data from early July shows wheat planted on 1.265 million hectares, which is over 100,000 hectares more than the figure reported in late June 2024. Despite this, yields for both wheat and barley remain low. Stoyanov emphasized that Bulgarian agriculture has faced significant difficulties over the past three to four years. High costs for fertilizers, land rent, and sowing, combined with depressed prices on international markets, have placed farmers in a precarious position. Many are now at a survival threshold, and a growing number are reconsidering their involvement in farming altogether.

In response, the Ministry of Agriculture is exploring new support mechanisms and guarantee funds to help farmers weather unforeseen crises, including natural disasters. The Bulgarian Farmers Union also stresses the need for financial tools that would ensure income stability during force majeure events, enabling farmers to continue production and securing the food supply chain, which is vital for national security.

Before the Ukraine war, Bulgarian agriculture experienced significant growth, with good harvests in both quantity and quality, partly due to favorable international prices. Farmers invested heavily in modernizing the sector. However, the war disrupted this progress. Ukraine’s vast agricultural production has heavily influenced global cereal markets, diminishing Bulgaria’s export significance to both Ukraine and Russia to a marginal statistical level.

Stoyanov noted that challenges such as land availability, labor shortages, and rising costs for inputs and fertilizers are forcing farmers to seek innovation and new opportunities. They have increasingly recognized the importance of investing in soil health and adopting sustainable, cost-effective agricultural practices to meet evolving market demands.

Looking ahead, agriculture has strong potential in Bulgaria, but its success depends on cooperation with the state. Political commitment is crucial to foster development. The government has pledged to prioritize the reconstruction and modernization of hydromelioration infrastructure, which is vital for agriculture. Whether progress is fast or slow, consistent state support remains essential for the sector’s future, Stoyanov concluded.

Source: BGNES interivew

