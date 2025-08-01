Bulgaria’s August 1 Weather: Rain in the Southwest, Sunshine on the Coast and Mountains

On Friday, August 1, Bulgaria will see varied weather conditions across different regions. Cloud cover will dominate in Southwestern and Central parts of the country, where short rain showers are expected during the day. In contrast, residents of Northwestern and Eastern Bulgaria can expect mostly sunny skies. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures will range from 27°C to 32°C, with the capital Sofia forecast to reach around 28°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be predominantly sunny. A moderate wind from the east-northeast will bring some freshness to the area. Maximum temperatures will stay between 27°C and 29°C, while the sea water will remain pleasant, ranging from 25°C to 27°C.

In the mountains, conditions will generally be sunny, though showers are likely in several areas, especially across the Rila and Rhodope Mountains and in parts of the Central and Eastern Balkan Range. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, highs are expected to reach 22°C, while at 2,000 meters the temperature will be noticeably cooler, around 14°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)