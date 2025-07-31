Life Sentence for German Arsonist Who Killed Bulgarian Family in Solingen

A German court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life in prison for intentionally setting a fire that killed a Bulgarian family in Solingen in March 2024. The Wuppertal District Court found the defendant guilty of multiple charges, including four counts of murder, arson, and a separate machete attack. The victims - two children and their parents - were Bulgarian citizens of Turkish descent who perished when flames engulfed their four-storey apartment building.

The incident, which drew national attention in Germany, unfolded in the early hours of March 25. The fire quickly spread throughout the residential structure, leaving no chance for the family to escape. Following the tragedy, the court awarded compensation to survivors and relatives of the victims, with amounts ranging from €2,000 to €20,000.

The accused, identified as Daniel S., is an unemployed German citizen with a history of drug addiction. During the trial, he admitted responsibility for the fire and accepted guilt for the murders, as well as for the machete assault on a close acquaintance. In a final statement before the court, he expressed regret: “Through my actions, I caused unimaginable suffering. I am responsible for the relatives losing their loved ones. I can’t turn back time - only say that I am truly sorry.”

Despite his early confession, the investigation revealed further details as the proceedings unfolded. Police were forced to conduct several additional inquiries during the trial. The severity of the crimes, coupled with their devastating consequences, led prosecutors to seek the harshest possible penalty - a request that the court ultimately upheld.