Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 16:49
Bulgaria: 'All of Bulgaria Is Burning': Citizens and Politicians Call for Urgent Firefighting Solutions

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, has expressed skepticism over the government’s plans to purchase firefighting aircraft, emphasizing the urgent need for concrete deadlines. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, Kostadinov recalled that during the National Security Council meeting on July 19 last year, the then Prime Minister Glavchev was informed by the Ministries of Transport and Defense that acquiring specialized helicopters would take between one and one and a half years, while purchasing a specialized aircraft could take up to two years.

Kostadinov warned that even if procurement procedures had started immediately in mid-2024, Bulgaria would still lack such equipment during the fire season of 2025. He stressed the necessity to begin action now to avoid repeating the current problems every year. However, he remains doubtful about the government's true intentions, citing similar unfulfilled promises regarding medical helicopters over the past year.

The "Revival" chairman further criticized the prolonged delays surrounding firefighting aircraft, referring to the saga as ongoing for seven to eight years. He called for clear guarantees that any equipment bought must come with the shortest possible deadlines to prevent the crisis from recurring next summer. Kostadinov also argued that one firefighting plane would suffice for Bulgaria, given the country’s size.

Meanwhile, citizen dissatisfaction with the state’s inability to procure firefighting aircraft has grown louder. On July 31, a protest will take place at "Nezavisimost" Square in Sofia, with demonstrators demanding urgent government action. Vera Staevska, PhD in Sociology and coordinator of the Green Laws initiative, explained that the National Plan for the Restoration of Nature sets the deadline for acquiring such equipment at 2026, which many consider too late.

Staevska highlighted that since the major Vitosha fires in 2012, aerial firefighting equipment has been a recurring topic, yet no operational unit has materialized. Although discussions became more concrete starting in 2021, no actual aerial firefighting assets have been acquired. She pointed out that despite changes to the European-funded "Environment" program in 2022, only ground equipment units received funding.

Last year, following another devastating fire season, the National Assembly obligated the government to purchase at least one firefighting aircraft. However, progress has stalled. Staevska condemned the current situation as negligence, stating that nearly all of Bulgaria is experiencing smoldering fires. She criticized the reliance on local communities and volunteers to fill the gaps left by institutional failures, which have persisted for over a decade.

She underscored that funding is available but misplaced priorities have resulted in more money being spent on police salaries and new vehicles rather than on firefighting resources. Staevska called on citizens to voice their anger and demand decisive government action, stressing that this is not an issue of paperwork or reports, but of tangible measures to protect homes, wildlife, and the environment.

