Greek Farmers Await Long-Term Water Agreement with Bulgaria over Arda River

Farmers in Greece’s Evros region remain in a state of uncertainty as they await a permanent resolution with Bulgaria over the supply of water from the Arda River. Despite ongoing discussions, no formal agreement has yet been reached between the two countries to secure the water needed for the region’s agricultural needs.

Representatives of the farmers’ union in Orestiada expressed frustration to the media, highlighting that while assurances have been made for water supply for a limited period, the lack of a long-term contract is a pressing concern. During a recent meeting with the regional governor, farmers were promised water coverage for one year, and the deputy minister of agricultural development pledged water provision through to the end of September. However, these remain temporary measures rather than a lasting solution.

Local farmers have voiced strong criticism of their government’s handling of the situation, accusing officials of neglect and irresponsibility. They emphasize that little has been done to negotiate a sustainable agreement with Bulgaria before the expiration of the current contract. The current efforts are seen as merely seeking a stopgap fix rather than addressing the deeper issue.

Sources close to the developments indicate that the Bulgarian side has put forward demanding conditions, complicating negotiations. Still, observers stress that the Greek government must find a workable compromise. A major point of uncertainty remains the price that will be charged for the water from the Arda River, a factor with significant implications for agriculture across the Evros region.

The farmers are anxiously waiting for clarity and a firm, long-term agreement that will ensure reliable water access, vital for their livelihoods and the region’s agricultural sustainability.

