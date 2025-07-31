Bulgarian Politics: Denkov Rules Out Any Cooperation with GERB Ahead of Elections

Nikolai Denkov, representing the "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, firmly stated on Nova TV that cooperation with GERB, led by Boyko Borissov, is out of the question. “There is no possibility for WCC-DB and GERB to present a joint presidential candidate. We enter the elections determined to defeat GERB. How could we then agree on a common candidate?” he questioned.

Denkov emphasized that as long as Borissov remains at the helm of GERB and Delyan Peevski is active in politics, WCC-DB refuses any form of partnership with them.

Highlighting the inefficiency of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Denkov pointed out that only one in twenty of its investigations leads to court proceedings, which he sees as a failure of the institution. “This commission is not working effectively; it is manipulated to carry out politically motivated actions. It was established by GERB, and the project was submitted by Desislava Atanasova,” he added.

Denkov dismissed concerns about WCC-DB facing corruption investigations, contrasting it with Borissov and Peevski’s alleged fear. He accused Peevski of corrupting everything he touches, casually dismissing responsibility. This distrust fuels WCC-DB’s refusal to back any initiative to shut down the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Denkov’s message is clear: WCC-DB stands firmly against GERB and its affiliates and rejects any cooperation as long as their leadership remains unchanged.

Source: Nova TV