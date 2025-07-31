Bulgarian Politics: Denkov Rules Out Any Cooperation with GERB Ahead of Elections

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politics: Denkov Rules Out Any Cooperation with GERB Ahead of Elections

Nikolai Denkov, representing the "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, firmly stated on Nova TV that cooperation with GERB, led by Boyko Borissov, is out of the question. “There is no possibility for WCC-DB and GERB to present a joint presidential candidate. We enter the elections determined to defeat GERB. How could we then agree on a common candidate?” he questioned.

Denkov emphasized that as long as Borissov remains at the helm of GERB and Delyan Peevski is active in politics, WCC-DB refuses any form of partnership with them.

Highlighting the inefficiency of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Denkov pointed out that only one in twenty of its investigations leads to court proceedings, which he sees as a failure of the institution. “This commission is not working effectively; it is manipulated to carry out politically motivated actions. It was established by GERB, and the project was submitted by Desislava Atanasova,” he added.

Denkov dismissed concerns about WCC-DB facing corruption investigations, contrasting it with Borissov and Peevski’s alleged fear. He accused Peevski of corrupting everything he touches, casually dismissing responsibility. This distrust fuels WCC-DB’s refusal to back any initiative to shut down the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Denkov’s message is clear: WCC-DB stands firmly against GERB and its affiliates and rejects any cooperation as long as their leadership remains unchanged.

Source: Nova TV

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denkov, Borissov, GERB, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Authorities Boost Security to Prevent Euro Exchange Fraud in Small Bulgarian Settlements

The Ministry of Interior and Bulgarian Posts are taking additional steps to ensure the safe exchange of levs into euros in smaller and more vulnerable communities across the country

Society | August 1, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgarian Banks Post Nearly 1 Billion Euros Profit in First Half of 2025

By the end of June 2025, the banking sector in Bulgaria had recorded a net profit of 1.97 billion leva (1 billion euros), according to the latest figures released by the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | August 1, 2025, Friday // 10:06

Bulgaria’s Pirin Mountains Ravaged: Wildfire Destroys Over 45,000 Acres

More than 45,000 acres of land have been affected by a major forest fire in the Pirin Mountains

Society » Environment | August 1, 2025, Friday // 09:41

Tough Times for Bulgaria’s Farmers as Weather and Market Challenges Mount

Farmers in Bulgaria face an exceptionally challenging year, marked by severe weather conditions and economic pressures

Business » Industry | August 1, 2025, Friday // 08:57

Bulgaria Proposes Law to Boost Local Dairy and Meat in Supermarkets with Strict Price Controls

A draft bill proposes that large retail chains in Bulgaria stock a significant portion of locally produced agricultural products

Business » Industry | August 1, 2025, Friday // 08:32

Bulgaria Risks Delays if Firefighting Aircraft Aren’t Assigned to Air Force, Warns President Radev

President Rumen Radev has called for aerial firefighting equipment to be purchased for the Air Force rather than the Ministry of Interior

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 17:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Tennessee National Guard and Bulgarian Army Conclude Planned Helicopter Training

The Tennessee National Guard and the Bulgarian Armed Forces have wrapped up a three-day training mission aimed at strengthening Bulgaria’s ability to use its military helicopters in civilian operations, such as firefighting and medical evacuation.

Politics » Defense | August 1, 2025, Friday // 09:44

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: Condemning Russia’s War Is Not Russophobia

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov rejected the idea that condemning Russia’s aggressive war amounts to Russophobia

Politics » Defense | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 17:35

Bulgaria Risks Delays if Firefighting Aircraft Aren’t Assigned to Air Force, Warns President Radev

President Rumen Radev has called for aerial firefighting equipment to be purchased for the Air Force rather than the Ministry of Interior

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 17:09

'All of Bulgaria Is Burning': Citizens and Politicians Call for Urgent Firefighting Solutions

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, has expressed skepticism over the government’s plans to purchase firefighting aircraft

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 16:49

Bulgaria Taps Massive EU Loan to Supercharge Military Support for Ukraine

Bulgaria has joined eight other European nations in formally applying for low-interest loans from the European Union to jointly purchase weapons

Politics » Defense | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 14:51

Bulgarian Presidential Office Criticizes Government’s Handling of Firefighting Equipment Shortage

President Rumen Radev’s office has accused Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov of manipulating facts and politicizing the serious issue of Bulgaria’s lack of aerial firefighting capabilities

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria