Evacuation Lifted: Residents of the Bulgarian Village Ploski Return Home after Wildfire Containment

The evacuation order for residents of the Bulgarian village of Ploski in Sandanski region has been officially lifted, the Ministry of Interior announced during a briefing.

Residents had been evacuated Tuesday night after the wildfire approached dangerously close to their homes. Thanks to the combined efforts of firefighters and volunteers, the blaze was brought under control. Throughout the following day, fire crews continued extinguishing smaller flare-ups near the village.

The situation has notably improved today, aided by recent rainfall, allowing residents to return home after spending two nights with family or in local hotels in Sandanski.

Chief Commissioner Zahari Vaskov, head of the National Police Directorate, confirmed that as of 8:30 a.m., evacuation measures were rescinded and people are now returning safely. Although readiness remains for potential evacuations in nearby villages such as Lilyanovo, no immediate threat currently exists.

Officials also reported that fires in the Yambol and Sliven regions are under control. In the Strumyani area, rain is falling heavily over some parts of the fire zone, with lighter or no precipitation in others.

Deputy Minister Toni Todorov highlighted that firefighting teams are using this window of favorable conditions to access and tackle affected areas on the ground. All firefighting aircraft remain on standby, ready for deployment as soon as weather permits, and their recent aerial efforts have had a significant impact in combating the fires.

