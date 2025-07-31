Canada Signals Historic Recognition of Palestine, Citing Urgent Need for Peace

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, reaffirming Canada’s ongoing support for a two-state solution. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the leaders addressed the worsening conditions in Gaza, with Carney emphasizing Canada’s commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel.

Carney also revealed Canada’s intention to formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. This decision hinges on the Palestinian Authority’s pledge to implement crucial reforms, including holding general elections in 2026 from which Hamas would be excluded, and committing to the demilitarization of the prospective Palestinian state.

Furthermore, Canada pledged to intensify its efforts toward promoting regional peace and stability, working in close collaboration with allies in the Middle East to advance these goals.

However, the announcement drew immediate criticism from the United States, with President Donald Trump warning that Canada’s move could jeopardize ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries. Trump stated that backing Palestinian statehood would make it difficult to finalize a trade deal, a point that underscored rising tensions between Ottawa and Washington amid ongoing tariff discussions. Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office did not respond directly to these remarks.

Canada’s plan to recognize Palestine aligns it with France and the United Kingdom, who have recently declared similar intentions. This marks Canada as the third G7 country planning to extend formal recognition during the UN gathering. The move is seen by Canadian officials as essential to preserving the two-state solution framework, which they argue is rapidly eroding.

Carney stressed that the worsening civilian suffering in Gaza necessitates urgent and coordinated international action to support peace efforts. Meanwhile, Israel condemned Canada’s decision, describing it as part of a "distorted campaign of international pressure" and criticized the move for ignoring the current realities on the ground. The Israeli embassy in Ottawa argued that recognizing Palestine without accountable governance only rewards Hamas’s violence.

In response, Palestinian Authority President Abbas welcomed the decision as historic, expressing hope that it will revive prospects for peace. France echoed this sentiment, highlighting a commitment to collaborate on restoring peace in the region.

The Canadian initiative goes slightly further than the UK’s approach, which is contingent on Israel taking substantial steps such as agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza before recognition is granted.

Carney reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast support for a negotiated peace process between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, anchored in a two-state solution. Yet, he acknowledged that the traditional approach has become untenable, citing ongoing Hamas terrorism and its refusal to recognize Israel’s right to exist, along with the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

He also noted political developments within Israel, including a parliamentary vote favoring annexation of the West Bank, and criticized Israel’s failure to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, all of which contribute to the diminishing prospects for peace.

Ultimately, Carney framed Canada’s recognition of Palestine as a necessary step to ensure Israel’s long-term security and peace, emphasizing that any lasting resolution requires a stable and viable Palestinian state that accepts Israel’s legitimate right to exist and be secure.

