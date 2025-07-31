Bulgarian Presidential Office Criticizes Government’s Handling of Firefighting Equipment Shortage

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Presidential Office Criticizes Government’s Handling of Firefighting Equipment Shortage Dimitar Stoyanov @BNT

President Rumen Radev’s office has accused Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov of manipulating facts and politicizing the serious issue of Bulgaria’s lack of aerial firefighting capabilities. The criticism was voiced by Dimitar Stoyanov, the President’s Secretary for Security and Defense and a former Minister of Defense, in an interview with BNT.

At the outset of the discussion, Stoyanov cited a passage from Bulgaria’s National Disaster Protection Plan adopted back in 2010, when Rosen Zhelyazkov served as Chief Secretary to the Council of Ministers under Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The document, he noted, made clear over a decade ago that Bulgaria could not rely solely on ground crews and manpower to battle large wildfires and that the need for specialized aircraft was already recognized. Despite that, no significant progress had been made in acquiring such equipment.

Stoyanov countered recent claims by Borissov, who downplayed the scale of fires in recent years. Drawing on data from the Copernicus system, Stoyanov pointed out that in 2007, fires destroyed 680,000 acres. In 2023, 450,000 acres were burned, and in the current year alone, around 250,000 acres have already been affected. These figures, he said, underline the pressing need for firefighting aircraft.

The President’s office, Stoyanov insisted, has been engaging constructively on this issue. It has put forward a detailed concept outlining expert recommendations and a step-by-step plan to address the gap in Bulgaria’s aerial firefighting capacity. According to him, it is not the President who is politicizing the matter, but rather the Prime Minister, who recently made what Stoyanov described as a misleading and superficial claim that the President was pushing for the purchase of “Spartans” transport aircraft for firefighting purposes.

In reality, the concept presented by the presidency lists priorities in order. The first and most immediate step, Stoyanov explained, is restoring the airworthiness of the existing Cougar helicopters, which can already be used in firefighting operations. Only after that does the proposal move to explore acquiring specialized firefighting aircraft and, eventually, the potential use of Spartans. He pointed out that the document in question had been on Zhelyazkov’s desk since October 2024. Moreover, the Prime Minister himself had cited the very same Ministry of Defense report in parliament earlier this year - on January 31 - stating that the Ministry intended to purchase three Spartans. Stoyanov questioned how Zhelyazkov could now pretend this was solely the President’s idea, calling it a deliberate distortion of the facts.

Stoyanov also took issue with the recent remarks made by the current Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, who claimed that the one million leva allocated last year had already been used to procure “Bambi buckets” and necessary equipment for helicopters. Stoyanov called that statement “extremely incompetent,” and clarified that the funding was approved following his own proposal during a National Security Council meeting in July 2023.

He added that during that meeting, a separate proposal - introduced by a representative from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms-"New Beginning" (DPS-NN), which he derisively referred to as “Nothing New” - put forward an 800 million leva plan to acquire two firefighting aircraft and three helicopters. In the end, however, the Council only approved funds for acquiring buckets and the accompanying gear.

According to Stoyanov, all operational Cougar helicopters are already compatible with aerial firefighting missions. There is no need for modifications; what’s urgently needed is maintenance and restoration of their flight readiness. In his view, the focus should be on bringing those helicopters back into full service rather than allowing the issue to be bogged down in political posturing.

Source: BNT interview

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, Stoyanov

Related Articles:

Authorities Boost Security to Prevent Euro Exchange Fraud in Small Bulgarian Settlements

The Ministry of Interior and Bulgarian Posts are taking additional steps to ensure the safe exchange of levs into euros in smaller and more vulnerable communities across the country

Society | August 1, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgarian Banks Post Nearly 1 Billion Euros Profit in First Half of 2025

By the end of June 2025, the banking sector in Bulgaria had recorded a net profit of 1.97 billion leva (1 billion euros), according to the latest figures released by the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | August 1, 2025, Friday // 10:06

Bulgaria’s Pirin Mountains Ravaged: Wildfire Destroys Over 45,000 Acres

More than 45,000 acres of land have been affected by a major forest fire in the Pirin Mountains

Society » Environment | August 1, 2025, Friday // 09:41

Tough Times for Bulgaria’s Farmers as Weather and Market Challenges Mount

Farmers in Bulgaria face an exceptionally challenging year, marked by severe weather conditions and economic pressures

Business » Industry | August 1, 2025, Friday // 08:57

Bulgaria Proposes Law to Boost Local Dairy and Meat in Supermarkets with Strict Price Controls

A draft bill proposes that large retail chains in Bulgaria stock a significant portion of locally produced agricultural products

Business » Industry | August 1, 2025, Friday // 08:32

Bulgaria Risks Delays if Firefighting Aircraft Aren’t Assigned to Air Force, Warns President Radev

President Rumen Radev has called for aerial firefighting equipment to be purchased for the Air Force rather than the Ministry of Interior

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 17:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Tennessee National Guard and Bulgarian Army Conclude Planned Helicopter Training

The Tennessee National Guard and the Bulgarian Armed Forces have wrapped up a three-day training mission aimed at strengthening Bulgaria’s ability to use its military helicopters in civilian operations, such as firefighting and medical evacuation.

Politics » Defense | August 1, 2025, Friday // 09:44

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: Condemning Russia’s War Is Not Russophobia

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov rejected the idea that condemning Russia’s aggressive war amounts to Russophobia

Politics » Defense | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 17:35

Bulgaria Risks Delays if Firefighting Aircraft Aren’t Assigned to Air Force, Warns President Radev

President Rumen Radev has called for aerial firefighting equipment to be purchased for the Air Force rather than the Ministry of Interior

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 17:09

'All of Bulgaria Is Burning': Citizens and Politicians Call for Urgent Firefighting Solutions

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, has expressed skepticism over the government’s plans to purchase firefighting aircraft

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 16:49

Bulgaria Taps Massive EU Loan to Supercharge Military Support for Ukraine

Bulgaria has joined eight other European nations in formally applying for low-interest loans from the European Union to jointly purchase weapons

Politics » Defense | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 14:51

Bulgarian Politics: Denkov Rules Out Any Cooperation with GERB Ahead of Elections

Nikolai Denkov, representing the "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, firmly stated on Nova TV that cooperation with GERB, led by Boyko Borissov, is out of the questio

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria