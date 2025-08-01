Bulgaria: Rain Offers Hope in Pirin, but Wildfire Still Spreads

The wildfire in the Pirin mountain range continues to expand, despite sustained efforts on the ground and in the air. The blaze, situated near the Strumyani municipality, remains one of the most critical active fires in the country. Firefighters, forest service workers, volunteers, and aerial support teams have been engaged in round-the-clock operations to contain the flames, which have already consumed vast swaths of forest land.

As of now, six helicopters from Bulgaria, France, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania are involved in the operation. They were joined on Tuesday by two aircraft from Sweden, which are expected to resume their flights again today, depending on weather conditions. Despite the large-scale intervention, the fire continues to claim new terrain. The overnight rainfall in the area has raised hopes that the weather might finally begin to turn in favor of the firefighting effort. In Sandanski, the rainfall has been heavier, and authorities hope it will extend to the burning areas.

On the ground, more than 45 employees of the Southwestern State Enterprise and around 20 from the Blagoevgrad Regional Forestry Directorate are currently deployed. Additional teams from the Pirin National Park, volunteers, and firefighters are assisting. According to Eng. Ivan Rizov, Director of the SGS-Strumiani Territorial Unit, the full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed. The current assumption is that tens of thousands of hectares have been affected. A detailed inventory will follow the extinguishing efforts, including evaluations of burnt stands and decisions on felling and reforestation. Rizov stated unequivocally that the full recovery of the forest could take half a century.

The evacuation order for the residents of Ploski village had remained in effect for several days, with temporary returns permitted only to care for livestock. Following a meeting of the Operational Headquarters at the Ministry of Interior, Deputy Minister Toni Todorov announced that the evacuation was officially lifted, and residents could return home. According to the Ministry, there is no current danger to the population, but the authorities remain prepared for a possible evacuation to the neighboring village of Lilyanovo if necessary.

Sandanski Mayor Atanas Stoyanov expressed appreciation for the understanding shown by the villagers. He confirmed that many were staying with friends and relatives, while a smaller group had been accommodated in hotels in Sandanski. Municipal services are providing food, water, and other essentials. Stoyanov emphasized that the evacuation was a necessary precaution for the safety of people, their homes, and property, and voiced hope that with the rainfall and better conditions, the crisis may soon abate.

Meanwhile, the fires in the Yambol and Sliven regions are reported to be under control. Conditions in Strumyani remain difficult, although the rain has helped suppress flames and reduce smoke. Air support remains on standby, ready to resume operations once weather permits.

In response to the broader threat of wildfires, the Bulgarian government is preparing a report for submission to parliament regarding the acquisition of new specialized firefighting equipment. Interior Minister Daniel Mitov confirmed that the state is currently in the process of purchasing such equipment. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov added that Bulgaria will rely on its current Air Force fleet through August. A cross-ministerial analysis is also underway to determine how newly acquired aircraft will be operated across institutional lines once the purchases are finalized.

