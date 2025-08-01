New Direct Flight to Milan Launching from Plovdiv This October

Starting in October, Plovdiv Airport will offer a new direct flight to Milan, operated by Ryanair. The announcement was made during a joint press conference by Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov and Ryanair’s Director of Communications for Central and Eastern Europe, Alicja Wojcik-Golebiowska.

Mayor Dimitrov highlighted that this new route represents more than just improved travel options. He pointed to the broader benefits for the city and the region, noting an increase in tourists, cultural events, and domestic travel opportunities. Dimitrov also mentioned the area's potential for winter tourism and the ongoing development of nearby municipalities, positioning Plovdiv as a growing destination in Southeastern Bulgaria.

Ryanair’s representative Wojcik-Golebiowska reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to expanding its operations in Plovdiv, stressing Ryanair’s status as Europe’s largest airline. She said the company’s long-term objective is to reach 300 million passengers per year by 2034, and that Plovdiv is expected to play a role in that expansion. According to her, Ryanair is currently active at four Bulgarian airports and aims to transport over 3 million passengers within the country this year. The airline's activities also support over 2,000 jobs in Bulgaria.

Currently, Ryanair flies from Plovdiv to London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Milan will be the fourth destination as of 2025. More new routes are expected to launch in 2026, although specific destinations have not yet been confirmed. Mayor Dimitrov stated that the airport’s development strategy includes operating 11 routes by 2032. He also expressed hopes that one of the new destinations in 2026 will be to Spain, reflecting Plovdiv Municipality’s priorities for expanding international connectivity.