New Direct Flight to Milan Launching from Plovdiv This October

Business » TOURISM | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 13:13
Bulgaria: New Direct Flight to Milan Launching from Plovdiv This October Photo: Stella Ivanova

Starting in October, Plovdiv Airport will offer a new direct flight to Milan, operated by Ryanair. The announcement was made during a joint press conference by Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov and Ryanair’s Director of Communications for Central and Eastern Europe, Alicja Wojcik-Golebiowska.

Mayor Dimitrov highlighted that this new route represents more than just improved travel options. He pointed to the broader benefits for the city and the region, noting an increase in tourists, cultural events, and domestic travel opportunities. Dimitrov also mentioned the area's potential for winter tourism and the ongoing development of nearby municipalities, positioning Plovdiv as a growing destination in Southeastern Bulgaria.

Ryanair’s representative Wojcik-Golebiowska reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to expanding its operations in Plovdiv, stressing Ryanair’s status as Europe’s largest airline. She said the company’s long-term objective is to reach 300 million passengers per year by 2034, and that Plovdiv is expected to play a role in that expansion. According to her, Ryanair is currently active at four Bulgarian airports and aims to transport over 3 million passengers within the country this year. The airline's activities also support over 2,000 jobs in Bulgaria.

Currently, Ryanair flies from Plovdiv to London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Milan will be the fourth destination as of 2025. More new routes are expected to launch in 2026, although specific destinations have not yet been confirmed. Mayor Dimitrov stated that the airport’s development strategy includes operating 11 routes by 2032. He also expressed hopes that one of the new destinations in 2026 will be to Spain, reflecting Plovdiv Municipality’s priorities for expanding international connectivity.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Milan, Plovdiv, Bulgaria, flights

Related Articles:

Authorities Boost Security to Prevent Euro Exchange Fraud in Small Bulgarian Settlements

The Ministry of Interior and Bulgarian Posts are taking additional steps to ensure the safe exchange of levs into euros in smaller and more vulnerable communities across the country

Society | August 1, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgarian Banks Post Nearly 1 Billion Euros Profit in First Half of 2025

By the end of June 2025, the banking sector in Bulgaria had recorded a net profit of 1.97 billion leva (1 billion euros), according to the latest figures released by the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | August 1, 2025, Friday // 10:06

Bulgaria’s Pirin Mountains Ravaged: Wildfire Destroys Over 45,000 Acres

More than 45,000 acres of land have been affected by a major forest fire in the Pirin Mountains

Society » Environment | August 1, 2025, Friday // 09:41

Tough Times for Bulgaria’s Farmers as Weather and Market Challenges Mount

Farmers in Bulgaria face an exceptionally challenging year, marked by severe weather conditions and economic pressures

Business » Industry | August 1, 2025, Friday // 08:57

Bulgaria Proposes Law to Boost Local Dairy and Meat in Supermarkets with Strict Price Controls

A draft bill proposes that large retail chains in Bulgaria stock a significant portion of locally produced agricultural products

Business » Industry | August 1, 2025, Friday // 08:32

Bulgaria Risks Delays if Firefighting Aircraft Aren’t Assigned to Air Force, Warns President Radev

President Rumen Radev has called for aerial firefighting equipment to be purchased for the Air Force rather than the Ministry of Interior

Politics | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 17:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria’s 'Copacabana': How Primorsko’s Pristine Sea Waters Are Driving Record Summer Tourism

The Bulgarian resort town of Primorsko is experiencing a significant surge in tourist interest

Business » Tourism | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 16:26

Euro Introduction Law Seen as Potential Pricing Burden for Bulgaria’s Hotel Sector

The hotel industry in Bulgaria is voicing concerns over the recently discussed Euro Introduction Law, fearing it could complicate pricing strategies

Business » Tourism | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 09:00

Fly Out of Sofia This August: Top City Breaks in Berlin, Frankfurt and Zurich

August is an ideal month for a summer city escape - especially one that blends culture, architecture, and dynamic urban spirit

Business » Tourism | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:03

Sofia Sees 11% Rise in Tourists in First Half of 2025, Driven by Global Interest

Sofia continues to draw an increasing number of visitors globally, thanks to its rich blend of cultural and historical landmarks, natural surroundings, strong transport links, and vibrant urban lifestyle

Business » Tourism | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:45

Fewer Foreign Tourists in Bulgaria, But Romanians and Turks Lead the Way

In June 2025, the number of Bulgarians traveling abroad reached 943.6 thousand, marking a 10.4% increase compared to the same month in 2024

Business » Tourism | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 13:30

Bulgaria Moves to Ease Hiring of Foreign Workers in Tourism Sector

Regulatory adjustments aimed at easing the employment of third-country nationals in Bulgaria’s tourism industry were discussed during a meeting of the parliamentary Tourism Committee held in Sozopol

Business » Tourism | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria