Russia Warns of Retaliation After Bulgarian Parliament Labels It a Terrorism Sponsor

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 18:37
Russia has sharply criticized the Bulgarian Parliament’s recent declaration labeling the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism. At a press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the move, warning that it will provoke a corresponding response from Moscow. She called the declaration “divorced from reality” and accused Bulgaria of joining a wave of Russophobic actions across Europe.

Zakharova stated that several European legislatures had made similar accusations in previous years and accused Bulgarian lawmakers of trying to "catch up with the locomotive of European Russophobia." She argued that labeling Russia as a sponsor of terrorism is not only unfounded but also typically used as a pretext for introducing new sanctions. Any such “hostile illegality” targeting Russia, its citizens, or its property, Zakharova warned, would be met with an adequate response. She urged Bulgarian MPs to consider the inevitable consequences of their actions more carefully.

The condemnation from Moscow came days after the Bulgarian National Assembly adopted a declaration on July 23 that denounces Russia’s continued military aggression against Ukraine. The declaration passed with 112 votes in favor, 52 against, and 26 abstentions. Submitted by the "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, the text condemns political repression under Russian President Vladimir Putin and stresses the need to enhance Bulgaria’s national security and sovereignty.

The declaration also aligns Bulgaria with the position of the European Parliament, which previously designated Russia as a state supporter of terrorism. Bulgarian lawmakers reaffirmed their solidarity with Ukraine and backed international efforts aimed at restoring its territorial integrity. The document strongly denounces Russia’s violations of international law, its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and the war crimes attributed to the Putin regime.

Further, the declaration outlines Bulgaria’s intent to fully implement EU and international sanctions against Russia, including the management of Russian-owned assets located on Bulgarian territory. It also underlines the importance of improving the capacity of Bulgarian institutions to combat hybrid threats, such as foreign disinformation and propaganda.

Parliament emphasized the urgency of reforming the security sector, including enhancing cybersecurity and increasing oversight of strategic infrastructure deemed vulnerable to external influence. The declaration also reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitments to NATO, the European Union, and the Three Seas Initiative, and emphasized the need to modernize the country’s armed forces and strengthen defense capabilities.

