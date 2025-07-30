Bulgaria Introduces Year-Long Price Controls Ahead of Eurozone Entry

The Bulgarian Parliament has passed new legislation introducing enhanced price controls for a one-year period beginning on 8 August 2025. The move comes as part of the second reading of the Law on the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria. The law includes a grace period lasting until 8 October, during which businesses are expected to begin dual labelling of prices and issue receipts showing amounts in both leva and euros.

The newly adopted measures empower the Council of Ministers to implement temporary countermeasures in the event of sharp increases in the prices of essential goods and services. This includes basic staples such as bread, milk, eggs, flour, cooking oil, drinking water, household electricity and heating, as well as prescription medicines not reimbursed by the National Health Insurance Fund and key personal hygiene items.

During the dual pricing period, traders will be obligated to set prices transparently and in good faith. If prices change, they must provide regulators with documentation proving that the adjustments are based on objective economic conditions. The scope of the price monitoring measures has been extended to remain in force until 8 August 2026, instead of expiring at the end of 2025 as initially proposed.

Sanctions for traders found to be manipulating prices unfairly range from €2,556 to €511,292 - or between BGN 5,000 and BGN 1 million. Large retailers will be required to post the final sale prices of all core consumer goods and services on their websites daily. However, the requirement will be enforced with a one-month grace period before fines are issued for non-compliance.

A proposal introduced by MP Martin Dimitrov from "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria" was also approved. It allows smaller retailers to voluntarily submit pricing information to the Consumer Protection Commission. The amendment passed with 146 votes in favour, 44 against, and 16 abstentions.

Additionally, Parliament decided that taxi operators must begin displaying prices in both currencies starting on 31 October 2025. Double pricing for books, textbooks, learning materials, and various printed educational works - such as illustrated children's books and music sheets - will come into effect on 1 January 2026.