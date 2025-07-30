Veliko Tarnovo Arsonist to Remain in Custody over Terrorism Charges

Stoyan Denchev, the 33-year-old man accused of setting a fire in Veliko Tarnovo, will remain in custody, following a ruling by the Sofia City Court. He faces terrorism charges, with prosecutors arguing that his actions were deliberate and intended to cause fear and public unrest. The court upheld the accusation, stating that the evidence supported a serious risk to public safety and justified the most severe measure of detention.

Prosecutors described the act as a terrorist offense against the state, alleging that Denchev sought to incite panic among residents. Witnesses reported being frightened upon returning to their homes after the incident. Surveillance footage reportedly captured Denchev attempting several times to ignite dry grass before successfully setting it ablaze.

The fire broke out overnight between the “Buzludzha” and “Cholakovtsi” neighborhoods and burned for nearly four hours. There were concerns that the flames could spread to nearby homes and even to a gas station, according to the regional fire safety directorate. In the aftermath, Veliko Tarnovo Mayor Daniel Panov confirmed on social media that the fire was intentional and shared a video showing a man using a lighter to ignite dry brush.

Denchev, who has two prior convictions - one for drug possession and another for antisocial behavior - denied having any further criminal intent. Before the court, he claimed he would not reoffend or try to flee and pleaded for a lighter measure of detention. His defense attorney, Simeon Tapov, echoed that view, arguing there was insufficient evidence to justify a terrorism charge. Tapov said that although Denchev had started the fire, he also tried to put it out - an act visible on the surveillance recording.

Tapov maintained that terrorism charges should apply only to crimes resulting in casualties or serious injury. He insisted that arson, while serious, does not meet that legal threshold. Instead, he asked the court to consider placing Denchev under house arrest.

Nevertheless, the court concluded that Denchev’s actions were fully intentional and posed a substantial danger to public safety. It noted that even though he appeared to try to extinguish the flames afterward, those efforts were ineffective. Judge Marina Nenkova, representing the prosecution, emphasized that Denchev’s criminal history and the serious threat posed by the fire warranted keeping him in detention.

The court’s ruling is subject to appeal before the Sofia Court of Appeal within three days. If convicted, Denchev could face a prison sentence of five to fifteen years.